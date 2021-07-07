McMinn County High School is having bowling tryouts for the 2021-2022 season.
Tryouts are being held at Classic Lanes on Thursday, July 8 and Tuesday, July 13 at 3:30 pm on both days.
These tryouts are open to McMinn County High School students for both boys and girls teams.
