CLEVELAND — Coach Lynn Monroe figured the District 5-Large Class girls’ singles championship match could be an all-McMinn County affair, and that’s exactly what it was.
With Lady Cherokee sophomores Elena Kurowski and Kylee Hockman squaring off against each other for the district title, it was Kurowski coming out the winner 6-3, 6-1, on Tuesday at Tinsley Park in Cleveland.
“I can remember two boys facing it off, but I know we haven’t had two girls in the finals in a long time,” Monroe said. “And I knew they could do it, especially when we had our draw. I said it would be nice to have McMinn versus McMinn in the finals, and sure enough. They had a couple of tough matches, but they pulled it out. It’s nice when it doesn’t matter who wins, they’re both going to region and they could see each other next week.”
As might be expected, the all-McMinn final was a bittersweet experience for both Kurowski and Hockman, who are not only teammates, but doubles partners.
“It’s tough playing my teammate, and especially my doubles teammate,” Kurowski said. “It was really hard playing her, because we really know how each other plays.
“Me and Kylee are really strong players, and to think that it’s our sophomore season and we’re going to region, that’s a big accomplishment for both of us. It’s really hard to play her and really hard to see her on the other side of the court in a competition sort of way instead of being teammates.”
With both Kurowski and Hockman making the district title match, they also both advanced to the Region 3-Large tournament, which will take place Monday, May 17, back at Tinsley Park. And if the two McMinn girls happen to meet again, it would be in the region title match with one trip to the TSSAA Spring Fling on the line.
“That would be really nice and also really sad,” Hockman said. “Because one of us stays home and one of us goes, but we would be happy for each other.”
At the same time, Hockman believed she didn’t approach Tuesday’s match against Kurowski with the right mentality.
“I get down on myself a lot, and it caused me to lose sets,” Hockman said. “I really needed to have a better mindset.”
Also advancing to the finals in boys’ singles was Tucker Monroe, also a sophomore and the son of coach Lynn Monroe. Monroe fell in the championship match 6-4, 6-2 to Walker Valley’s Jacob Johnson, but Monroe will still move on to next Monday’s region tournament and hope to see Johnson again in the finals there for some payback.
“I needed to consistently hit it better,” Tucker Monroe said. “I wish my serve would’ve went in more. First serves, and returning serves, and his return serve. And I also needed to keep my cool.
“I look forward to playing him again and coming in with a different mindset and a different game plan, and work on my stuff between now and then.”
The two rivals split their matches against each other during the regular season, each one of them having gone to tiebreakers.
“Tucker in the finals, he’s faced that guy twice, split with him,” Lynn Monroe said. “Today he had some issues and broke his racket, had string problems and such. So it was just one of those days. He at least made it to region, and he’s got another shot at it hopefully next week, depending on who the opposite district sends.”
Earlier Tuesday, Kurowski had beaten Bradley Central’s Gabby Peacock in the semifinals, and Hockman joined Kurowski in the finals by taking out Walker Valley’s Ryleigh Green in the other semifinal.
Monroe defeated Cleveland’s Viniak Patel in the boys’ semifinal Tuesday to reach his title match.
McMinn’s doubles teams both lost in their semifinals, with the freshman girls’ duo of Aubrey Gonzalez and Katie Elliott falling to the top-seeded team from Bradley Central and the boys’ team of Ethan Jones and Luke Ramey falling to the top seeds from Cleveland.
