The Lady Bulldogs overpowered Columbia College 72-40 in an Appalachian Athletic Conference matchup on Saturday.
Wesleyan took control of the game in the second quarter to take a 31-14 halftime lead on the way to a comfortable victory.
TWU Coach Jeff Rice was, for the most part, pleased with the way his team played.
“The only thing I wasn’t happy with was our first quarter shooting,” Rice said. “We didn’t shoot it very well and let them hang around. We didn’t get the separation we probably should have. But we came around and shot the ball pretty well after that.”
Rice added that a lot of teams defend Wesleyan with a lot of man-to-man defense, though teams mix up their defense as well. Columbia went with primarily a zone defense.
“It was good to go up against something we don’t normally see,” Rice said. “We have struggled against the zone at times so it was good to see it.”
The Lady Bulldogs, along with the TWU men, are scheduled to host Kentucky Christian on Tuesday, but weather is a concern.
If the game is played the women will start at 5:30 p.m. with the men beginning around 7:30 p.m.
Wesleyan jumped out ahead early with Cambree Mayo, Jacelyn Stone, Kikalee Martin and Anna Crowder leading the way as TWU led 12-2.
A 3-pointer by Stone later made it 15-4 and Wesleyan led 15-8 after the first quarter.
Stone hit another ‘3’ and then came a bucket by Mayo and two three pointers by Ashley Baxter put the Lady Bulldogs on top 26-12. Later, with seven seconds left in the second quarter, Baxter hit another ‘3’ and Wesleyan went to the half ahead by 17 points.
Anna Crowder hit a pair of shots early in the third quarter and then Martin’s field goal made it 38-16. The Lady Bulldogs kept rolling with Mayo, Abbey Barr, Ella Crowder, Alexis Bates and Jordan Wright all scoring to give TWU a commanding 53-24 advantage after three quarters of play.
Wesleyan continued its solid shooting in the fourth quarter as Jaci Powell, Sierra Bates, Martin and Baxter found the bottom of the net as Wesleyan cruised to a 72-40 victory.
Baxter led the Lady Bulldogs with 14 points and Stone finished with 10.
Wright led Wesleyan with four assists and Powell had three.
As a team, the Lady Bulldogs shot almost 36% from the field and just over 32% from the three-point line. Wesleyan held Columbia to a field goal percentage of just under 30% and 0-3 from beyond the arc.
Wesleyan handed out 17 assists while Columbia only had two and the Lady Bulldogs also came away with 13 steals.
