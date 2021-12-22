GATLINBURG - Sometimes a close loss can actually help a team later in the season and McMinn County hopes that is the case.
The Cherokees dropped a 79-74 overtime decision to Johnson Central (Ky.) on Monday in the Smoky Mountain Classic Christmas Tournament at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School. McMinn led for much of the game, but Coach Randy Casey said members of his squad have been battling sickness and that allowed Johnson Central to catch up.
“It was a good ball game,” Casey said. “We led most of the way. We had a chance in overtime, but we missed a free throw and a layup. We make those and we win the ball game. But it was one of those nights. We had guys playing sick, when we get them healthy we will be OK. I’m proud of their effort.”
Casey said Johnson Central has some size and seeing that size, he hopes, will help the Cherokees later this season.
“They were big and physical,” Casey said of Johnson Central. “They were pretty physical, but we just have to work past that. It was good for us to see that and that will help us.”
The Cherokees faced Dalton (Ga.) at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to the McMinn County basketball and the Smoky Mountain Sports Twitter feeds, McMinn’s Ty Runyan reached the 1,000-point mark during Monday’s game. He scored 33 points against the Eagles.
“Ty has worked to turn himself into an outstanding basketball player,” Casey said. “He has also become a leader for our team and especially for the younger guys. He has a bright future ahead and will have a chance to use basketball to get his education paid for.”
Eagles 79, Cherokees 74 (OT)
Runyan started strong for the Cherokees with 14 first quarter points off of four ‘3’s and a field goal. Tucker Monroe also hit a trey and Will Benton added four points.
McMinn led 21-14 going to the second quarter.
The Cherokees continued to hit from three-point land with Hayden Smith and Monroe each hitting three pointers and Runyan making two ‘3’s. McMinn went to the half up 37-31.
Ryleh McKenzie had a big third quarter for Johnson Central, however, as he scored 12 points for the Eagles to help keep the game close. Monroe aded two more three pointers to his totals with Smith, Davion Evans, Runyan and Benton also scoring for the Cherokees.
McMinn still led 54-51 going to the fourth.
The game was tied 64-64 at the end of regulation.
Runyan hit two three pointers and made a free throw in overtime while Monroe hit another trey. But it wasn’t enough as the Eagles outlasted McMinn to earn a 79-74 win.
Runyan led all scorers with 33 points while Monroe scored 15. Monroe hit five ‘3’s while Runyan scorched the net with eight three pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.