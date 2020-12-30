KNOXVILLE — As a post-Christmas treat, Meigs County put on an encouraging display of what it can do with its full roster on hand.
The Tigers began the First Baptist Academy Hoopfest rallying to a 68-60 win over the host team from FBA on Monday, then followed that on Tuesday with a 75-49 dismantling of Coalfield.
Those were the Meigs boys’ first two basketball games since Dec. 1, having had their season put on hold since then due to various COVID-19-related issues. During that hiatus, the players coming in from football had returned to the roster.
And they provided a spark for the Tigers (3-4), with Cole Owens being a steady factor with 15 points in both games. Cameron Huckabey started getting his basketball legs under him on Tuesday with a team-high 18 points against Coalfield.
“I’m proud of the kids’ hustle,” said Meigs coach Sammy Perkinson. “They’re giving good effort. We’re getting the footballers in shape. They’re giving us good minutes, and I know they like to stay a little longer. (Jackson) Shaver offers defense, and Cole and Huckabey offer offense. Until they get in shape they slack on the defensive end.”
Ethan Meadows led the Tigers with 22 points against FBA, and Matthew Boshears added 20 on Monday. Against Coalfield, Seth Caldwell also picked up the scoring slack with 14 points.
“The good thing about this ball club I’ve got this year is I’ve got six kids that on any given night can be in double figures,” Perkinson said. “And what they’ve got to understand is they’re not always going to be one of the six. We’re probably going to have three, maybe four, in double figures every night. Not all six of them. So they can’t go out there and try to get their double-figure points every night, they’ve just got to let it happen.”
Meigs plays one more game in the FBA Hoopfest at noon today against Concord Christian. The Tigers then return home on Thursday to host area rival McMinn County, in a make-up of a previously postponed game, with junior varsity tipping off at 1 p.m. and the varsity at roughly 2:15 p.m.
The Tigers led as many as 16 points in the second quarter before taking a 38-26 lead into the intermission. Coalfield hung around between 10 and 15 point down through the third quarter, which ended with Meigs ahead 53-42.
But a two and a three from Owens yielded the Tigers the first five points of the fourth quarter, and Meigs outscored the Yellowjackets 22-7 in the final frame.
FBA jumped ahead in the third quarter despite two Owens 3-pointers, and Meigs trailed 55-51 entering the fourth.
And that’s when the Tigers clamped down defensively, and Meadows took over with 11 of his 22 points, including making his last four free throws. Boshears added six points in the final period as Meigs outscored FBA 17-5 in the final period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.