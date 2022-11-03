For the first time in four years, the McMinn County High School Sports Hall of Fame welcomed a new class of honorees.
Seven individuals were inducted into the hall as the Class of 2022 during a ceremony Oct. 14 in the MCHS gymnasium, including Andy Bailey, Chad Malone, Chelsey Davis Sanicola, Jeff Inman, Reed Halcomb (posthumous), Kenneth Brakebill (posthumous) and Santi Snellgrose (posthumous).
The inductees and family members representing inductees were also honored on the Cherokee Stadiium football field during the Cherokees’ game against Walker Valley that same evening.
The MCHS Sports Hall of Fame began in 2013 and inducted a class each year through 2018, before a three-year hiatus. Any plans for 2020 and 2021 inductions were off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Current McMinn students Brady Ervin and Brooke Henry were recognized for academic excellence.
The ceremony was held in memory of Allen Carter Sr., Johnny A. Grubb, Don J. Toomey, Clyde and John A. Grubb, and Hubert, Lillie, Johnny and Angie Grubb.
Sponsoring the induction ceremony were Athens Chamber of Commerce, Athens Insurance, Athens Utilities Board, CapStar Bank, Jeff and Denise Cunningham, Peoples Bank of East Tennessee, Sharon Brown of State Farm Insurance, Simmons Bank, SouthEast Bank, Smith Funeral Home, Valley Oil, Warren Jackson CPAs, PLLC and Webb Plumbing. Bojangles catered the event.
Retired “Voice of the Cherokees” Johnny Coffman served as Master of Ceremonies. The inductees were:
• Andy Bailey (Class of 2003) – Bailey lettered in football from 1999-2002 and was the only freshman on the team in 1999. He also lettered in soccer in 2001 and 2002. Bailey was recognized as McMinn’s Best Special Teams Player his last three seasons of football and was named the All-Region 2-5A place kicker of the year in 2001 and 2002.
Bailey’s most famous kick at McMinn was known as the “kick heard across Tennessee,” when he booted a 53-yard field goal with eight seconds left against Cumberland County.
Bailey went on to sign a football scholarship with the University of Georgia in 2003 and made the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2004.
• Reed Halcomb (Class of 1956) (posthumous) – Halcomb was a four-year starter in basketball and averaged scoring in double figures all four years. He is possibly the school’s all-time leading scorer.
Halcomb played on three straight basketball teams that reached the state tournament from 1954-1956 and earned All-State honors in 1955 and 1956. Halcomb also played tennis and baseball at McMinn for four years.
Halcomb served on the McMinn County School Board and was a member during the construction of the current MCHS building. He was a founding member of the M Club. Halcomb stayed active within high school basketball, as well, serving as a TSSAA referee. He even got to work the state tournament in 1980.
Representing Halcomb for his induction was his daughter, Sandy Halcomb Starr.
• Chad Malone (Class of 1994) – Malone was a four-sport athlete, lettering all four years in baseball, three years in football and basketball and one year in track.
Malone played at quarterback in football, and his career numbers include 2,031 passing yards and 20 touchdowns while completing 156 of 315 pass attempts and 297 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 157 carries. On defense, Malone recovered three fumbles and recorded seven interceptions. On special teams, he returned 13 punts for 128 yards and five kicks for 85 yards, while also punting with a 35.5-yard average over 57 attempts.
In basketball, Malone was an All-District player his junior and senior seasons. As a sophomore, Malone averaged 5.8 points per game on 57% field goal shooting and 69% free throw shooting, while stealing the ball 20 times. As a junior, Malone averaged 13.5 points per game.
During his senior year in baseball, Malone was the Cherokees’ statistical leader in eight categories, including 83 at-bats, 41 hits, 35 runs, 33 RBIs, seven home runs, striking out a team-low six times, 20 stolen bases and a .493 batting average.
Malone attended Tennessee Tech after graduation.
• Kenneth Brakebill (Class of 1944) (posthumous) – Brakebill was the star tailback on McMinn County’s undefeated 1944 football team. Since the 1944 Cherokees ran the single wing, Brakebill as the tailback functioned much as the modern quarterback, responsible for passing as well as running.
There are few verified records and newspaper stories on Brakebill’s career at McMinn, but he had five or six games in 1944 in which he ran for three touchdowns, and he threw for four more touchdowns over that season.
Writing a letter on Brakebill’s behalf to the MCHS Sports Hall of Fame Committee was Pete Wilson, who was inducted into the hall in 2015. Wilson, a teammate of Brakebill on the 1944 team, said he was “honestly embarrassed to be in the Hall of Fame and this teammate not be in it. I do not feel that I was as good a player as Kenneth Brakebill was in 1944 and he is the player that I recommend to your committee to be inducted.”
Wilson went on further to write, “I would stake my life that Kenneth Brakebill was as good a player as anyone that ever played at McMInn High.”
• Chelsey Davis Sanicola (Class of 2006) – Sanicola played soccer for four years at McMinn and shined as a goalkeeper her junior and senior seasons, as well as a team captain. She was named the Lady Cherokees’ best defensive player after her junior season with 117 saves, then followed that up with a decorated senior season. As a senior, Sanicola was the team Most Valuable Player, District Defensive MVP and Region Defensive MVP, and she earned an All-State distinction after a senior season in which she recorded 224 saves and 11 shutouts in 23 games.
Sanicola also played basketball at McMinn, in which she was All-Region as a freshman and became a team captain.
Her soccer teammate Brittany Gill said about Sanicola 14 years later, “Chelsey was a hard-working, dedicated leader. She was always ready to play. Even when she was hurt she would not come off the field, because she did not want to let her team down. That was just who she was.”
• Santi Snellgrose (Class of 2004) (posthumous) – Snellgrose was a four-year varsity athlete in soccer and wrestling.
In wrestling, Snellgrose qualified for the state tournament in 2002 and 2004. He was named the team’s Best Freshman in 2001 and Most Dedicated and Most Valuable in 2003 and 2004. Snellgrose recorded a pin of 12 seconds during the 2002-2003 season.
In soccer, Snellgrose was on both varsity and junior varsity his first two seasons and earned the JV Best Defense award in 2002. Snellgrose went on to receive the varsity team’s Best Defensive Player award in 2003 and Most Valuable Player distinction in 2004. Snellgrose earned Best of Preps and All-State honors during his senior season of 2004, during which he was a team captain.
Snellgrose went on to play soccer for four years at Tennessee Wesleyan and earned numerous conference honors during the college part of his career. He served as a student assistant for the TWU women’s team after playing out his eligibility.
Representing Snellgrose for his induction was his father, Glenn Snellgrose.
• Jeff Inman (Class of 2005) – Inman competed on McMinn’s swim team all four years and was the Most Valuable Male Swimmer each of those years. He was a captain on the team his senior season. Inman set school records in several events, including the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle, 100-yard breaststroke, 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard individual medley.
Inman posted top-16 finishes in the Tennessee State Championship Meet his freshman and sophomore years, then broke out at state his junior season placing fourth in the 200 IM and sixth in the 100 free. Inman followed up that performance his senior year at state placing third in the 200 IM and fifth in the 100 free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.