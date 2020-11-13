ENGLEWOOD — The Daniel Curtis era of McMinn Central boys’ basketball begins under some rather unusual circumstances.
Curtis, who is about to begin his first season as the successor to retired legend Doug Armstrong and his 21-year tenure, simply hasn’t been able to spend the time with the Chargers that he normally would’ve had. COVID-19 loomed over everything in the process, from playing a role in delaying Curtis’ hire to until the middle of the dead period, to wiping out summer basketball camps, to canceling all preseason scrimmages and jamborees via TSSAA mandate.
Which means when the Chargers take the court 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in The Roundhouse against Silverdale Baptist Academy to start their season, it will be the first time Curtis will see his team in action against another school — and this one will count on his record.
“I think that has probably been the biggest challenge,” Curtis said. “We can’t scrimmage, so my first game is going to be a real game. So there’s going to be those hiccups. When I got here, I got to see my guys three times, so we had summer workouts three times before football started, and half my guys played football. So I’m just now getting my whole squad together.”
In fact, last week was the first time the Chargers even got to work out as a team together.
“If I had a summer with them I’d feel a little bit more comfortable, but that summer, what a summer,” Curtis said. “But I got in here late, too, so I wouldn’t have had it anyway. But we usually have two scrimmages on each Saturday before the season, and we’re not going to get that. And I don’t know how they’re going to react. There’s a lot of unknowns getting ready to happen, and we’re 14 days away from our first game.”
But from what he has seen from Central so far, Curtis is carrying some optimism into the season, even if it takes the Chargers “seven or eight games” to figure things out.
“I like what I’m seeing out of a bunch of them,” Curtis said. “Not every one of them, but a bunch of them, a majority, you could say. They’re working hard, buying into what we’re selling them and buying into the program.”
When Curtis was at District 5-AA rival Sequoyah from 2010-2016, his teams played with tempo on both sides of the ball, and that’s how he envisions Central playing this season.
“I’ve got kids who can run the break pretty good, so offensively we’ll be up-tempo,” Curtis said. “Defensively we’ll like to keep it up-tempo and play with a fast pace. I don’t know how quickly we’ll be able to get into that as far as limited time on the floor and haven’t had scrimmages, can’t scrimmage. But wanting to press, wanting to run, and we’ll get into all that. Right now we’re working on our halfcourt defense, doing a 1-3-1, a matchup zone and a man-to-man. But yeah, fast-paced defense, fast-paced offense. It’s more fun that way, and that’s what the kids like, and that’s what I’m good at. Coaching-wise, that’s where I’ve had my success.”
The Chargers have two seniors on the roster, with Caleb Foote being a returning starter from last year. However, Foote will miss the first few weeks of basketball due to a broken hand he sustained from the final game of Central’s football season.
The other senior is a newcomer, Sam Masingale, who is a 6’5” addition to the frontcourt, and Curtis likes what he’s seen from Masingale so far.
“His work ethic is good and he just takes in everything we’re teaching him,” Curtis said. “So we’re looking forward to him.”
Four juniors are on varsity this season, with returning starter Darius Carden expected to be an impact player. Carden, who was a point guard his first two seasons, will be off the ball more this year.
“He needs to be a leader on our team, and hopefully he’ll be that as far as work ethic goes,” Curtis said. “He is a good player, and we’re hoping he forms into a leader and a playmaker. He could be one of the top players in the district if he’ll play his role and do his job, which I think he will.”
Carter Henderson is someone Curtis expects to be a steady influence.
“He’s one of these guys who doesn’t show any emotion,” Curtis said. “He’ll guard you. It’s been nice, you can’t tell whether he’s mad or if he’s excited. He D-s you up, he gets after it, he’ll dive on the floor, he’ll do things you need to do to win ball games.”
Adrian Lenoir, who hit a growth sport this summer, is adjusting to playing at the power forward spot this season, rather than the wing as he had been.
“He’s long and lanky, and he’s going to help the 1-3-1 defense,” Curtis said. “He’s got some skill work to do as far as post goes because he’ll be a four instead of a two or a three now. And so he’s got a little bit of things to work on, but he’s got a good upside.”
One more junior, Jyrel Arnwine, will not be eligible until February just before the Chargers begin district tournament play. Arnwine has to sit out until then after transferring from McMinn County.
“He’s going to make us faster,” Curtis said. “He’s quick as a hiccup and he guards you and guards the guards really well. We’re looking forward to getting him out there. We’ll have him ready for district tournament, and he’ll add a good shot in the arm for us.”
Nine sophomores are listed on the Chargers’ roster, two of them who are expected to play extensively on varsity. One is McCain Baker, whom Curtis expects will be the starting point guard.
“He’s still got to learn the system, but McCain is a hard worker,” Curtis said. “His work ethic is really good, maybe one of the best on the team. A guy like that handling the ball for me, I’ll take it. I’d go to war with him just because he doesn’t quit. He’ll be a hard worker, he’s going to get in here and grind every day, and that’s just what he does. That’s who he is.”
Novice Cox, who stood out for Central in football this fall, is someone who could make key plays for Central with his hustle.
“I feel like he’s one of those guys who’s going to come in, and he doesn’t care how many points he scores, he’s going to get the loose balls,” Curtis said. “He’s going to get the rebounds you need at the end of the game, and he’s just tough.”
Rounding out varsity is one freshman, Gabe Masingale, who last year helped lead Englewood to a county championship and the TMSAA sectional semifinals. Curtis said Gabe Masingale, brother of Sam Masingale, will get minutes.
“The game is a little fast for him right now, but I think he’ll step in and he’ll be OK,” Curtis said. “He’ll catch up to it. So we’re looking forward to him coming off the bench and helping us and maybe starting sooner or later.”
It may take a few games for the Chargers to figure themselves out, but Curtis does expect Central to compete for the District 5-AA championship.
“It’s a competitive district, and it’s been competitive since I came in (at Sequoyah) in 2010,” Curtis said. “I like our chances. I like the fact that the kids I’ve got and the players I’ve got, the things that they can do, our system. I feel like it’s a good system to run, and I feel like year in and year out we’ve got a chance to compete for a district championship.”
Standing in the way are Sweetwater, winner of three of the last four district titles, along with Loudon, Polk County, Meigs County and Sequoyah.
“Jeremy Henderson at Sweetwater does a really good job, those guys will be ready to play every night,” Curtis said. “Coach (Jon) Tucker at Polk County, he does a good job, those guys are ready to play and they have come on the past four or five seasons, and he’s done a good job. And my little brother (Ben Curtis) is over at Loudon with Coach (Josh) Graves, and so we talk all the time. They’ve got a good guard coming back, and they’ll have good basketball players. Sequoyah, they have good players. It’s going to be a tough district. And Meigs County with Coach Sammy (Perkinson), he’s always played me tough, even when I was really good, he played me tough.
“It’ll be a battle night in and night out, and that’s what I’m looking forward to. We’ve got guys who can compete in the league, and hopefully we’re the scrappiest bunch out there. I want them to worry about us, and hopefully they will. And I’m worried about them right now. And that will continue. But my guys’ work ethic and the way they play, we’ll be OK.”
Central’s non-district schedule is loaded with Class AAA programs, including McMinn County, Rhea County, Walker Valley, East Hamilton and William Blount, and its season-opening opponent, Silverdale, is a Division II private school.
“The non-district schedule is just as tough as the district schedule,” Curtis said. “I don’t see any gimmes on there. We’re going to have to play and just go out there and compete night in and night out.”
But with the help of assistants Mark Mobley and Dakota Stone, Curtis is ready to get the season and his tenure at Central started.
“They’re getting in here and putting their cleats on, you can say,” Curtis said. “They’ve dug in and been in the grind with us. I’m just anxious to get started and ready to see what we can do.”
