Jason Fitzgerald was looking forward to his next challenge after resigning from Meigs County on Thursday, and he isn't going far for it.
Fitzgerald, 51, has been hired as the head football coach at Sale Creek High School, the school announced Friday morning. He succeeds Ron Cox, who stepped down after guiding the Panthers for their first 10 years of existence as a football program.
Sale Creek is on the northern edge of Hamilton County, situated just off U.S. 27 between Rhea County and Soddy-Daisy.
In taking over the Panthers, Fitzgerald will be approaching a challenge similar to the one he had when first coming to Meigs. Before his arrival in 2014, the Tigers had not experienced a winning season in seven years.
Sale Creek, which began playing football in 2013, has an all-time record of 25-79, and it has never finished a season with a winning mark. The Panthers did, however, qualify for the playoffs in each of their last four seasons, losing in the first round each time.
In 2022, Sale Creek went 4-7 and again made the opening round of the playoffs.
The Panthers, a Class 1A program through their existence, will compete in Region 3-1A in 2023. That region includes powerhouse South Pittsburg, as well as Chattanooga Prep, Copper Basin, Lookout Valley and Whitwell.
