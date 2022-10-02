McMinn Central and Meigs County could be on the threshold of moving a class in a couple of their sports.
The TSSAA released 2022 enrollment numbers Friday for all schools in Tennessee, which will be used to figure reclassification in all sports for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 academic years.
McMinn County reported an enrollment of 1,416, a slight decrease from its 2020 figure of 1,430. Unlike Central or Meigs, McMinn is all but certain to remain at the same classes in all of its sports.
Central has a 2022 enrollment of 654, which is a moderate decrease from 689 two years ago. Meigs, on the other hand, experienced an increase in enrollment, reporting 544 this time around compared to 505 in 2020.
While Central's new enrollment likely keeps it in Class 2A in basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball, it could drop to Class A in soccer. The largest school in soccer's current Class A, Loudon, has a 2020 enrollment of 655.
Central could also drop to Class A in track and field, in which it is currently the third-smallest school in AA. The largest school in track and field's current Class A, Sycamore, reported a 677 enrollment in 2020.
Meigs, meanwhile, might be on the border of moving up from Class 2A to 3A in football. The largest school in the current Class 2A, Harpeth, reported a 2020 enrollment of 541. The smallest in the current Class 3A that did not elect to move up, Memphis East, had an enrollment of 544 in 2020 – which is exactly Meigs' 2022 figure.
Several other notable changes around the area could affect district and region makeup for all three area schools.
Loudon increased to 733 enrollment for 2022 after a 655 figure in 2020. Loudon, which is in Central's and Meigs' District 3-AA in basketball, baseball and softball, could be moving up to Class 3A in those sports. The smallest 3A school in those sports, Dyersburg, had a 702 enrollment in 2020.
East Hamilton, meanwhile, swelled to 1,245 enrollment in 2022, up from 1,065 in 2020. This likely places East Hamilton in Class 5A in football and into McMinn's region there. East Hamilton also likely moves up to AAA in soccer and volleyball and 4A in basketball, baseball and softball, and will likely again be a district opponent for McMinn in all of those sports.
Howard and Rhea County, on the other hand, saw their enrollments increase to 1,506 and 1,519, respectively. This places one or both of these current Region 4-5A opponents of McMinn football on the threshold of perhaps moving up to Class 6A. The largest current 5A school in football is Oak Ridge with a 2020 figure of 1,496, and all schools with 2020 enrollments of over 1,500 are currently in 6A.
The TSSAA will take its next step in reclassification by reorganizing schools into new classes, as well as new districts and regions, in all sports. This usually happens in late October. Schools will have the option of choosing to play up a class in any sport before the new districts, regions and classes are finalized in November.
