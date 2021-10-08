KINGSTON — In a potential preview of a postseason clash, McMinn Central came up short.
The Chargerettes finished their regular season with a 6-1 loss on the road Thursday to an undefeated Kingston squad.
The Lady Yellowjackets are the District 5-AA regular-season champions with a 12-0-2 record, and being from the opposite Region 3-AA are a potential opponent for Central in the Class AA sectional game. And coach Travis Tuggle hopes he has the Chargerettes more prepared should they face Kingston again with a state tournament berth on the line.
“It’s a learning experience, and that’s one of the reasons I scheduled them is just to see what they do and what it’s like,” Tuggle said. “So I’m going to watch the film of this game and see what we can do to correct some of the mistakes that we made. Some of it’s inexperience and some of it’s just lack of preparation, and the lack of preparation is my fault.”
Thursday’s game was the Chargerettes’ first time on the field in a game or in practice since their win last week at Ooltewah. Weather had canceled several of their practices over the past week.
Despite that layoff, Central (7-6) scored the game’s first goal in the third minute, with Savannah Miller receiving a pass from Makinlee Buckner at the top of the 18-yard box and shooting past the Kingston keeper into the net. The Chargerettes had seven shots on goal in the first half, with several chances to add to their lone goal.
But instead Kingston found an equalizer by cleaning up on a loose ball near Central’s goal in the 24th minute. The Lady Jackets then took the 2-1 lead off an indirect free kick within Central’s 18-yard box after a minor infraction, then tacked on another score 2:50 before halftime for a 3-1 advantage.
“We had chances to score, and we didn’t capitalize on it,” Tuggle said. “But I take responsibility for this loss because I didn’t have them prepared for what happened. I told them at halftime that if your effort’s there, I’m happy. And the effort was better in the second half. We just had lapses where they worked harder to get the ball than we did, and a lot of that had to do with the fact that we’ve not touched a soccer ball since the Ooltewah game.”
The Lady Jackets increased their lead to 4-1 with a 30-yard free kick goal with 18 minutes left. Kingston then added a fifth goal with eight minutes left and its sixth with less than a second left in the game.
Kingston finished with a 32-15 overall shot advantage, 15-10 on goal, and attempted six corner kicks to Central’s four.
“It’s a bad way to end the regular season going into the playoffs,” Tuggle said. “It’s a situation where we’ve got to make a decision about how we’re going to continue playing and how we’re going to finish the season.”
Up next for the Chargerettes is the District 7-AA tournament semifinals, which they will host 6 p.m. Tuesday at Central.
Central will play the winner between Sequoyah and Chattanooga Central, who were playing on Thursday. A result was not made available as of press time.
It may not matter who the Chargerettes play Tuesday, however, as they mercy-ruled both potential semifinal opponents 9-0 during the regular season. An expected win Tuesday would advance Central to the district championship match, most likely at East Hamilton.
