Soccer Lady Cherokees fall at CCS From staff reports Aug 23, 2022

CHATTANOOGA – The McMinn County girls' soccer team sustained a 6-0 loss Tuesday at Chattanooga Christian School, falling to an 0-2 start to the season.The Lady Cherokees trailed 1-0 at halftime before five second-half goals from the Chattanooga private school team.The Lady Tribe is back in action 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Howard to begin District 5-AAA play.
