ENGLEWOOD — The second-leading goal scorer in McMinn Central girls’ soccer history is moving to the next level.
The Chargerettes’ Carlee Rule signed with Bryan College on Wednesday, saying she just thought the Lady Lions are a good fit for her.
“When I went up there I loved how how it was community oriented,” Rule said. “All the girls seemed to like each other and it seemed like a place I could get along with everybody. Within the first hour of visiting I knew (Bryan would be a good fit).
“I also thought staying close to home was important so I can watch (little brother) Lincoln grow up.”
Rule is the second-leading scorer in Chargerette history with 72 goals. Megan Shaver is the club’s leading scorer with 107 goals.
While she knows that she will have to get faster and stronger to compete at the college level, she is looking forward to getting the next chapter of her career started.
“I’m excited about it,” Rule said of playing college soccer.
Central Coach Travis Tuggle said playing in college will be different.
“You have more competition for your spot,” Tuggle said. “You have to earn your way into the starting lineup and the competition to do that is exponentially more difficult. So the competition for your spot and the team you are playing is more difficult.”
That said, Tuggle believes Rule will find success at Bryan.
“I think her future is bright for the next four years,” Tuggle said. “She is a good kid, a good student and comes from a good family. I wish her well in the future.”
Like Rule, Bryan Coach Jayson Davidson knew right away that she is the type of player he wanted to be part of the Lady Lions.
“We had her up to campus to train with us and I immediately knew she would a good fit,” Davidson said. “She got along with the girls really well. I try to nurture a community-type atmosphere here and I knew she would fit in.”
Rule plays forward and center forward for the Chargerettes and will likely play in the midfield for Bryan.
Davidson said Rule is technically sound and is soccer knowledgeable. Like Rule said herself, the biggest transition to college, on the field, will be the size and speed of the players in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.
“We have the largest soccer conference in the country,” Davidson said. “We play a fast style of soccer and it’s physical. That’s always the biggest adjustment high school players have, they have to get stronger and faster.”
The Lady Lions have one other local product on the team as former Lady Cherokee Kylie Murphy is on the squad.
The Lady Lions went 8-8 last season.
