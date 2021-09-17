LOOKOUT VALLEY — Meigs County avenged an earlier loss with a straight set victory at Lookout Valley on Thursday in a big district matchup.
The Lady Tigers won 25-14, 25-22 and 25-23.
Meigs Coach Nicole Swafford was happy with the way her team played, but acknowledged that Lookout Valley was not up to full strength.
“They had several girls out with sickness so we will have to be ready the next time we play them because they will be a different team,” Swafford said. “But we played well. We tried a different rotation to get more hitters at the net and it’s worked so far.”
The Lady Tigers (8-2, 6-2) have another big match on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the road at Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences, the only other team besides Lookout Valley to defeat Meigs this season.
Not only would a win over CSAS even the regular season series, but would likely mean the Lady Tigers would finish first or second in the seedings for the district tournament, barring a regular season upset to one of the top two teams.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to an early 10-3 lead in the first set, but from there things got a little tougher. The Lady Yellow Jackets tried to battle back and closed to within six points with Meigs ahead 13-7.
A kill by Madison Fischer, a combo block by Julia Howard and Annie Melhorn and a kill by Melhorn put Meigs on top 17-8.
The Lady Tigers cruised from there with two aces by Sara Swafford and a point scored by Talley Lawson as Meigs took the first set 25-14.
The two teams battled back and forth in the second set. Meigs did have an 11-6 lead, but Lookout Valley later caught up and Meigs led only 23-21. Melhorn came up with a kill to make it 24-21 and Lookout Valley earned the next point to make it 24-22.
Howard spiked the ball in the next volley to give Meigs the 25-22 victory in the second set.
The third set was even closer as neither team had more than a two-point lead throughout the set.
Lawson, Graci Kennedy, Fischer and Howard each had kills early in the set and Meigs led 8-6.
The two teams continued to battle and traded leads midway throught he set. The score was later tied 20-20 and Meigs then went up 23-22 on an ace by Fischer. After Lookout Valley scored to tie the game at 23-23, a kill by Melhorn put Meigs one point away from the win, which came on the next volley as Lookout Valley committed an error to give Meigs the third set win at 25-23 and the 3-0 match win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.