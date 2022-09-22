SMYRNA – Ryan Triplett moved up a level in competition in the middle of this golf season, but the end result was as it has been the previous three years for the Etowah resident – another state championship.
Competing in the Special Olympics Tennessee State Golf Tournament at level 4 for the first time, after years of competing at level 3, Triplett won the gold medal by an eight-stroke margin on Monday at Smyrna Golf Course.
It was the first state title Triplett won hitting all his own shots, with long-time Unified partner M.E. Davis of Soddy-Daisy as his caddy. In level 4 play, the golfer shoots nine holes all individually, but the Unified partner can still help with lining up shots and selecting clubs. Whereas Triplett’s former level 3 is alternating shot 18 holes, in which the golfer and the Unified partner take turns shooting.
The competition took place on the back nine of Smyrna Golf Course, and Triplett finished with a 47. The second-place golfer finished with a 55, third place 62 and fourth place 69.
“I did everything that my caddy and me said. He lined me up and everything, and then I made some par putts,” Triplett said. “And he made my club selection really good today. My start I struggled a little bit, but I got the ball rolling about the second hole. I had to play the back nine, and the back nine was a little tougher than the front.”
Triplett made par on holes No. 11, 13 and 16 and bogeys on No. 10 and 17. He limited his double bogies to No. 12, 14 and 18, and his toughest hole was No. 15, a triple bogey.
“I had quite a few little par putts. I had chances for birdies, but they didn’t fall,” Triplett said. “The speed on the greens was pretty fast today, right at my normal speed. I had a good day. I am excited to win the state championship again for the fifth time winning this one, I think now. And I’m glad to finish out the year with gold and glad to finish out the year with three golds and one silver. That’s a pretty good year for me. And at a new level, something different, and winning gold all three in different level, that’s pretty good.”
The state championship Monday made four straight and five overall for Triplett, who had also won the silver medal at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in June. Triplett was moved up to level 4 after the USA Games and won three straight gold medals at the new level of competition, including the one on Monday.
“It’s exciting to win that one. I had a good round of golf today and was excited to win another state championship and get ready for next year,” Triplett said. “I had a very exciting year, getting to go to the USA games this year and represent the state of Tennessee and got a big silver medal in that and then ended up winning the state. I’m very proud of how I finished out.”
Triplett’s stay in level 4 will be a short one. After winning Monday, Triplett was notified he will be moving up to level 5, the highest Special Olympics level, starting next season. Level 5 competition is individual 18 holes. Davis will still be his caddy next season, which begins in late April or early May, and can still line up shots and help with club selection, but Triplett will be hitting all the shots through all 18 holes.
“They were like, ‘You didn’t stay in this (level 4) for long,’ so based on your score today, it’s like ‘OK, we’re moving you up,’” Triplett said.
“I’m excited about that, moving up to the big level, level 5, and getting to compete 18 holes.”
And after noticing the scores coming from the level 5 competition Monday at the state tournament, Triplett already has his goals in mind for offseason preparations. On his 18-hole practice rounds, Triplett said he has been averaging in the mid-80s, which is where the state level 5 scores were mostly at. So if Triplett can improve on his practice numbers, he likes his chances of success at the highest level.
“If I can shoot around there, I’ll be OK with that, because I was listening to the level 5 18-holes today, and they were shooting from 83 to 88, mostly,” Triplett said.
