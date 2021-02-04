Tennessee Wesleyan won a pair of down-to-the-wire victories Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs earned a 65-60 win over visiting Columbia College while the Bulldogs picked up a road victory at Union on a game-winning shot at the buzzer by Ty Patterson.
The Lady Bulldogs (8-5, 8-5 in AAC) and Bulldogs (11-6, 9-6) will face Appalachian Athletic Conference rival Bryan with the women tipping off at 5 p.m. and the boys following around 7.
Bryan's women's team is undefeated in AAC play while TWU is fifth in the conference. The Bryan men are seventh while TWU is tied for fourth.
Lady Bulldogs 65, Columbia 60
The game was tied 60-60 with 2:38 to play before TWU took the lead for good on a bucket by Hannah Cherry and a three-pointer by Cambree Mayo.
That put Wesleyan up 65-60 and Columbia failed to score again in the final minutes.
The Lady Bulldogs had four in double figures with Mayo leading the way with 15 points. Cherry scored 14 points, Chloe Yearwood finished with 13 and Madison McClurg had 12. McClurg also had 12 rebounds and three steals while Yearwood also made five steals and had four assists.
Jordan Wright finished with eight points, five assists, three rebounds and a steal.
Bulldogs 67, Union 64
Wesleyan led 64-58 with 34 seconds to play after a Djimon Wilson field goal, but Union battled back to tie the game at 64-64 with nine seconds left.
Patterson hit the game-winning ‘3’ for the Bulldogs with one second left.
Wilson, who also had two assists, two steals and four rebounds, led the Bulldogs with 19 points.
Patterson scored 16 points and also grabbed five rebounds and handed out two assists.
Jonathan Webb finished with eight points and five rebounds while Billy Balogun had five points, eight rebounds, a steal and an assist. Todd Lansden grabbed eight boards to go along with four points.
