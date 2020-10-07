On paper, McMinn County’s next game should be the last moment of relative respite before a string of games against its most dangerous Region 2-6A opponents. But when Notre Dame comes to Cherokee Stadium on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, Coach Bo Cagle is expecting the Cherokees to use the opportunity to correct any mistakes they’re still making even in the midst of a 6-0 start and an average margin of victory of nearly 40 points.
“We’re not playing exactly the right way, so we’re trying to get better each day, we’re trying to learn to prepare, and stay humble and hungry,” Cagle said. “That’s what we talk about all the time. The things that got you here, don’t let that go away, because we’ve got an opportunity to be a good football team. But we can ruin that real easily, so we’ve got to take care of ourselves. We’re watching ourselves on film, we’re doing things to get better, and that’s the main point of what we’ve been doing.”
The Fighting Irish are entering Thursday’s game with a 2-4 record — and one of those wins was due to a COVID-19 forfeit. The Chattanooga private school’s only win on the field was in Week 1, a 33-0 victory over a Chattanooga Central team that needed a fourth-quarter rally to beat Sequoyah 15-7.
Notre Dame is on a four-game losing streak with every loss by double-digits and an average margin of defeat of 28 points.
For Cagle and the Cherokees, it’s a chance to prepare for a critical stretch in region play, which starts the following week at Cleveland, then proceeds with games against Maryville and at archrival Bradley Central, then, hopefully for the Tribe, moves on into the playoffs.
“Offensively we’ve got some athletes who are probably a little bit better than the other team’s, and they’re making up for our mistakes right now,” Cagle said. “But when we get down the road, they won’t be able to make up for those mistakes. We’ve got some great teams we’re about to play, and we’ve got to be able to be precise in what we’re doing, and that takes each week getting better and preparing well.”
McMinn’s defense will need to look out for the multiple looks the Fighting Irish will bring, from a more typical spread formation to the single wing. Notre Dame ran a lot of plays out of the single wing in last year’s game, a 42-7 win for the Cherokees.
“They’ll line up a lot like us with an H-back in there, twins and a shotgun set, and then they’ll go whole series in the single wing, with 11 in the box, in the picture, they can all touch each other in the inside there, it’s everybody up in a small area,” Cagle said. “So they’re still doing both, and we’ve got to be prepared for both.”
The key for McMinn on defense will be to make the Irish earn every yard of their scoring drives.
“Their main thing is getting up in there and grinding away, and if we’ve got a problem, it’s teams getting three or four yards a pop and us not being able to get off the field defensively,” Cagle said. “And when they put everybody in the box in that single wing, it’s just hard. You’ve got everybody up in there, it’s hard to find the ball, it’s hard to keep them from getting there, so you’ve just got to hang in there.
“And if you make a team drive 15 or 16 or 17 plays, usually something bad will happen. There will be a penalty, turnover, something like that. So you’ve got to keep them from making big plays and make them drive like that to beat you.”
Defensively, the Irish will bring anything from a four-man front to a 3-5 scheme to a 3-3-stack – but Cagle expects that the Cherokees will be ready for whatever Notre Dame lines up in.
“We’ve seen almost everything this year, so we ought to be able to, in the game, have game-time adjustments to be able to be comfortable calling plays and moving the ball,” Cagle said.
The game was moved to Thursday due to what initially looked like a significant chance of heavy rain on Friday. While that obviously cut down on preparation time for Notre Dame this week, it does give the Cherokees an extra day to rest and prepare for their region game at Cleveland next week.
“It does give us an extra day to prepare and to heal up, too, because we’re banged up,” Cagle said. “We’ve got bumps and bruises, and we’re getting up in practice some, so it will give us an extra day there. And this is an important game, but the last three are the most important. We need to get better in this game and move on and hit those last three with everything we got.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.