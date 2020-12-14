Not everything went right for the Cherokees as they tried to stay ahead in the final minutes, but fortunately for them, Walker Valley’s final shot did.
When Heath Davis’ 3-point attempt nicked the rim at the final horn, the McMinn County boys survived to win 69-67 on Friday at McMinn County High School, earning their first District 5-AAA victory of the season and snapping a three-game losing streak.
“Well, we needed it, to say the least,” said Cherokees coach Ed Clendenen. “I was really proud of them. We faced a lot of adversity.”
The Tribe (3-3, 1-2 District 5-AAA) had trailed by as many as nine points early in the third quarter, then led 65-57 with just under three minutes left in the game.
Davion Evans recovered a loose ball after an errant pass from a teammate and drove to the hoop for a layup with 1:56 remaining, which helped keep McMinn ahead even as Walker Valley’s Seth Sausville scored five straight points, including a three-point play, and Peyton Ratcliff drained a corner trey with 52 seconds left to cut McMinn’s lead to 67-65.
Andrew Beavers made one of two free throws with 16.3 seconds remaining, and the Mustangs’ Cole Harbison missed the ensuing front end of a 1-and-1. Jalan James, however, was questionably whistled for a foul on the rebound, giving Hayden Moore two more free throws for Walker Valley. Moore made both to draw the Mustangs to within a point.
Ty Runyan made the first free throw of a 1-and-1, but rimmed out on the second, giving Walker Valley one more chance to tie or win that just missed the mark.
Runyan and Hayden Frank shared the team high with 16 points each, with Parker Bebb adding 12 points, James 11 and Evans eight.
“This was a good team win, and we couldn’t have won without any of them,” Clendenen said. “And like I told them, we didn’t shoot it so good, we had a few too many turnovers, we were loose with the basketball, and we have a lot to clean up. But that was a great effort.”
There was no such drama in the girls’ contest earlier Friday. The Lady Cherokees scored the game’s first nine points, led 31-7 at the end of the first quarter, and coasted to a 77-58 win over Walker Valley.
The Lady Tribe (3-5, 3-1) picked up where it left off after Tuesday’s win at East Hamilton, which it had finished off with a 24-5 fourth quarter. On Friday, the big run came at the start.
“I think there was a little carryover from that game (at East Hamilton),” said Lady Cherokees coach Tim McPhail. “But we talked before that game and I told them, the first quarter we’ve gotten off to too many slow starts this year, and we’ve been playing from behind too much. And I challenged them to go out there and get off to a good start. But I didn’t see that coming.”
Jada Mack scored a career-high 24 points and pulled down 16 rebounds. Peytyn Oliver added 21 points, and Brooklyn Stinnett drained five 3-pointers on the way to 17 points. Addie Smith made it four double-figure scorers for McMinn with 10 points.
“We shot the ball really well in the first half,” McPhail said. “Brooklyn and Peytyn shot the ball really well tonight. But I thought the difference in the ball game was Jada Mack, her offensive and defensive rebounding, and they didn’t have an answer for her down low.”
Friday was McMinn’s final District 5-AAA contests of 2020. The Cherokees and Lady Cherokees will remain at home to host White County, from Region 3-AAA’s opposing District 6-AAA, on Monday, then follow that with home games Tuesday against Alcoa. On both nights, the girls tip off at 6 p.m. and the boys at around 7:30.
“Walker Valley that first half, I don’t know what they shot, but it was unbelievable,” Clendenen said.
Five lead changes and two ties took place in the second quarter, before Sausville, who led the Mustangs with a game-high 17 points, scored the last five of the half to give his team a 36-31 lead at the break.
Two Mustang buckets to start the third quarter gave McMinn its largest deficit, 40-31, but a Beavers trey sparked a 20-6 McMinn run. Four straight Frank hoops in the post reclaimed the lead for the Cherokees with two minutes left in the quarter, and a Runyan steal-and-score put McMinn up 51-46. But a two and a three from Walker Valley deadlocked the score at 51-51 heading into the final frame.
James started the fourth quarter with back-to-back putbacks, and Evans drove to the hoop twice on the way to McMinn’s largest lead, 65-57, with 2:54 left, before the Cherokees had to hold on for the win.
Walker Valley (4-4, 2-1) didn’t go quietly, however, starting the third quarter on an 11-1 run with three triples from as many different shooters.
Suddenly, McMinn was up only 17 points, 48-31, but Mack took over with four straight points, and Stinnett drilled her fifth 3-pointer. Three more Mack hoops in the post made it 10 for the junior in the third quarter, putting the Lady Cherokees back ahead by 23 points, 65-42, heading into the last period.
“They were able to knock down a few early buckets, and then they come back and sit in a zone, and we weren’t able to push the ball,” McPhail said. “And so they did a good job of taking us out of the rhythm that we had in the first half. But the girls overcame it, and I knew Walker Valley wasn’t going to stop playing. They’re well coached and they were going to continue to play hard, but our girls stepped up and got back in control.”
McMinn led by more than 20 points most of the fourth quarter until some late substitutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.