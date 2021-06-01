SPRING CITY – Brandon Brown of Cullman, Ala., made his first visit to Mountain View Raceway during the 2021 season a successful one as he swept the Late Model program Saturday night.
A total of 124 race cars in seven divisions piloted by drivers representing five different states rolled into Mountain View Raceway on Saturday night.
Brown led every lap of the 20-lap main event in the American Fab Inc. Swartz.
Brown started from the pole posting to start the race after hustling around the ¼-mile high-banked clay oval in 10.882 seconds during qualifying. Josh Collins of Knoxville came from the fourth starting spot and finished second in the main event, driving the Knoxville Diesel Rocket 1.459 seconds behind Brown.
Defending Mountain View Raceway Late Model Champion Barry Goodman of Spring City drove the Charlie’s Used Auto Parts CVR to a third-place finish. Sean Truelove of Cleveland was fourth in his Late Model debut in the Levi Racing Rocket after graduating from the Beginner Sportsman Division.
Christopher Peak of Evensville rounded out the top five in the BS Welding Mastersbilt.
Brown took the lead at the drop of the green flag followed by Goodman Collins and Michael Evans of Chattanooga in the Evans Racing Special and Truelove. The first of five caution flags came out on lap three when Richie Standridge of Cleveland stalled the Standridge Racing Special in turn four.
Just after the field went back to green flag action, Evans hit the wall on the front straightaway while running fourth to light up the yellow caution bulb on lap four. Collins was able to get inside Goodman in turn one on the restart to take over the second spot.
The field was slowed on lap six and lap 11 by a pair of spins by Harley Maginness of Dayton in the Maginness Racing Mastersbilt. Max Baker of Morristown brought out the final caution flag on lap 13 with a spin in turn three aboard the Baker Racing Special.
Brown held off Collins for the final seven laps followed by Goodman Truelove and Peak.
The Sportsman Beginner Sportsman Open-Wheel Modified B-Hobby Thunder and Front-Wheel-Drive Divisions were also in action.
Hayden Cardwell of Knoxville won the 15-lap Sportsman main event in the Shorty’s Motorsports PPM. David Doss of Cleveland finished second in the Levi Racing Rocket and Max Steward of Hixson took the third spot in the Steward Racing Special.
Mike Levi of Cleveland parked the Levi Racing Rocket in Victory Lane after the first 12-lap Beginner Sportsman main event followed by Jonathan Denton of Quebeck in the Denton Motorsports T and Noah Phillips of Sevierville in the Phillips Racing Mastersbilt.
Earl Jordan of Dayton drove the Dayton Tattoo and Art Collective GRT to the win in the second 12-lap Beginner Sportsman main event with Tyler Jolley of Spring City finishing second in the Jolley Racing Special and David Peak of Evensville took the third spot in the BS Welding Rayburn.
Brandon Kinzer of Allen, Ky., won the 15-lap Open-Wheel Modified Feature Race driving the Kinzer Racing Special. Crossville drivers Kirk Turner in the C&S Logging Dirtworkx and Travis Sietsema driving the Tee’s Home Improvement LG2 finished second and third respectively.
The Hughes boys continued their domination of the B-Hobby Division with Johnny Hughes of Graysville taking the win in the 15-lap main event for the fifth straight week in the Hughes Racing Monte Carlo and Eric Hughes of Graysville finishing second in the Hughes Farms Special.
Jim Gilbert of Rossville, Ga., was third in the Gilbert Racing Special.
Spencer Walton of Crossville won his second straight 15-lap Thunder Feature Race in the Kennedy Siding Monte Carlo followed by Walter Sims of Knoxville in the Roberts Auto Service Special in second and Clayton Forsyth of Crossville taking the third spot in the Forsyth Motorsports Chevelle.
Point leader Nathan Adams of Crossville won the first 15-lap Front-Wheel-Drive Feature Race in the Adams Racing Special. Jeremy Wyatt of Kodak took the second spot in the Wyatt’s Cabin Restoration Dodge and Josh Scealf of Decatur was third in the J&S Towing Honda.
Jacob Sharp of Crossville won the second Front-Wheel-Drive 15-lap Feature Race driving the Sharp Race Cars Chevrolet followed by Nick Adams of Crossville in the Grave Digger Chevrolet. The third spot went to Jack Gresham of Decatur in the Gresham Racing Chevrolet.
The Thunder Division will take center stage next Saturday night at Mountain View Raceway with a $1,000-to-win non-points main event. The Late Model Sportsman Beginner Sportsman Open-Wheel Modified B-Hobby and Front-Wheel-Drive Divisions will run regular weekly point events.
There will also be a Special Powder Puff Race.
On Saturday at Mountain View Raceway the pit gate opens at 3 p.m. and the grandstand/tier parking gates opens at 4 p.m. Pre-race technical inspection and registration will be from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the drivers’ meeting is set for 5:45 p.m. with racing scheduled for 6 p.m.
Pit passes are $25 for adults $15 for children 6-11 and children 5 and under are admitted free. The general admission and tier parking ticket prices are $10 for race fans 12 and older, children 6-11 are $5 and children 5 and under are admitted free.
All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Mountain View Raceway is located at 20626 Rhea County Highway (U.S. Highway 27) in Spring City. For more information call 423-507-2619 or visit the track website at www.mountainviewraceway.com
The Mountain View Raceway Facebook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/mountainviewraceway
