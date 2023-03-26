CHATTANOOGA — Meigs County softball experienced mixed results in the Hixson Wildcat Classic over the weekend at Warner Park in Chattanooga, going 2-3 in the tournament.
The Lady Tigers began Friday with a 4-1 win over Girls Preparatory School, then fell 7-2 to Piedmont (Alabama) later in the evening. Meigs began Saturday morning with a 2-1 loss to Class 4A Lebanon, but then won its next two games, 12-1 over Midway and 7-4 over Christian Academy of Knoxville, before concluding the tournament with a 2-1 loss in a rematch with GPS.
In the first game against GPS, an Alexis Kazy fielder’s choice and two-run Kylee Hitson double put the Lady Tigers ahead 3-0 in the first inning. An error in the third extended Meigs’ lead to 4-0, and Sierra Howard got the win in the circle through all five innings of play with eight strikeouts.
Meigs traded two runs with Piedmont in the first inning, with Howard homering for the Lady Tigers’ two runs. But the Alabama team plated one run in the second, three in the third and another in the fourth.
The Lady Tigers’ loss to Lebanon came on a walk-off error in the fifth inning. The game had been tied 1-1 since a Shelby Kennedy RBI double in the second inning for Meigs.
Against Midway, Meigs scored two in the first, three in the second, two in the fourth and four in the fifth. Madilyn Johnson led the Lady Tigers at the plate hitting 3-4, all hits doubles, with three RBIs. Kazy hit 1-2 with a double and two RBIs, Howard doubled twice in her 2-4 performance with two RBIs, Kennedy Majors batted 2-3 with an RBI, Hitson 1-2 with two RBIs and Annslee Maddron 1-1 with an RBI. Howard and Lainey Fitzgerald combined for 10 strikeouts in the circle.
Against CAK, Meigs plated two in the first, one each the next two innings, then answered three Lady Warrior runs in the top of the fourth with three in the bottom. Kazy, a freshman, stepped up big hitting 3-3 with a double and five RBIs. Fitzgerald, Howard and Shelby Kennedy all hit a double each.
Meigs led the rematch with GPS 1-0 after a Carlie Landers RBI single in the second inning, but the Bruisers scored the two winning runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on a pair of bases-loaded walks.
The Lady Tigers (4-5) resumed play 5:30 p.m. Monday at home against Cleveland, then continue non-district play 5:30 p.m Tuesday at Sale Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.