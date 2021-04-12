CLEVELAND — The McMinn County tennis tems split on the road Friday against Cleveland, with the girls' team winning 8-1 and the boys losing 6-3.
Winning singles for the girls were Elena Kurowski (9-7), Kylee Hockman (8-1), Reagan Goforth (8-5), Aubrey Gonzalez (8-1), A.K. Newman (8-4) and Katie Elliott (8-2). Kurowski/Hockman won in doubles 8-2 and Gonzalez/Elliott won 8-0.
Three McMinn boys won singles: Tucker Monroe (8-6), Ethan Jones (8-5) and Luke Ramey (8-3).
McMinn is back in action today against East Hamilton at Standifer Gap.
