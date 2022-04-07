HENDERSON — No. 2 Tennessee Wesleyan scored 11 runs in the first inning and led 18-0 midway through the third on the way to a 19-12 win Tuesday at No. 20 Freed-Hardeman.
Freed-Hardeman scored its first two runs in the bottom of the third, and the Bulldogs plated their last in the top of the fourth to lead 19-2. Freed-Hardeman then scored five runs in the fifth, four in the sixth and one in the ninth but never seriously threatened a comeback.
Bats were alive for both teams, with TWU (37-2) cracking 21 hits and Freed-Hardeman 16. Cayle Webster, Zach Hogueisson and Parker Stinnett each hit a home run for Wesleyan. Kyle Bloor picked up the pitching win after a four-inning start.
The Bulldogs are back home this weekend at Athens Insurance Stadium against AAC opponent Point, with a single game 3 p.m. Friday and a doubleheader 1 p.m. Saturday. A ceremony in remembrance of Neyland Pickel will be held after the end of the second game Saturday.
