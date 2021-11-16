Mt. View swept E.K. Baker on the road Monday.
The Mt. View girls won 65-17. Maddie Kirkpatrick led the Lady Tigers with 16 points while Marley Hicks finished with 11 points and Macy Knox chipped in 10. Gracie Trusley led E.K. Baker with five points while Hope Henry, Alayna Slater and Rylie Harper each added four points.
The Mt. View boys earned a 46-12 win over the Yellowjackets. Jake Goodin led the Tigers with 20 points while Jeb Goodin added nine points for Mt. View. Leading the way for E.K. Baker was Mason Davis with seven points and Gage Crowder with three.
