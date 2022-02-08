CLEVELAND — McMinn County’s latest outing, a win on the home court of its most bitter rival, has coach Randy Casey believing his Cherokees are ready to make a run at the District 5-4A championship.
The Tribe’s 55-52 victory Friday in Bradley Central High School’s Jim Smiddy Arena concluded a stretch of four games in five days, three of them in District 5-4A play. The Cherokees finished off a regular-season sweep of the Bears and stayed alive in the hunt for the district top seed.
And McMinn (16-10, 7-2 District 5-4A) did it on fumes and largely with a halfcourt game, with Casey deciding to limit the times the Cherokees would press and run the floor Friday – the way he might imagine a district tournament title game in the near future playing out.
“Monday night was the first round, quarterfinals on Tuesday, semifinals last night and championship tonight. It was a dress rehearsal to win a championship, and the game slows down,” Casey said. “When you get into tournament play, those 75-70 games turn into 55-50. And you’ve got to be able to win those, too, and I think this week we proved, more to ourselves than anyone else, that we can play slow and still beat people.”
Caden Hester led the Cherokees in scoring with 17 points, including four critical free throws in two 1-and-1 situations within the last minute as McMinn was protecting a two-possession lead. Hester also finished with six assists, four rebounds and two steals.
“I thought that’s the best Caden Hester has played all year,” Casey said. “And he’s picking the right time to play. He was really big for us in the first half, and he was even bigger in the second half and made free throws down the stretch. That’s what veteran guys are supposed to do, and that’s what he did.”
Bradley (14-9, 6-4) led as much as 15-9 early in the second quarter. Trevor Carpenter scored 14 of his 18 points, and Brandon Shumbera all nine of his points, for the Bears in the first half.
Carpenter’s third 3-pointer of the first half had momentarily put the Bears back ahead 22-19, after seven straight Hester points and a Tucker Monroe three evened McMinn with Bradley at 19-19. But Monroe continued McMinn’s surge with a floater, and five Ty Runyan points and a Davion Evans steal-and-score made for another 9-0 run.
The Tribe led 28-25 at halftime and stayed ahead the entire second half thanks to a renewed defensive effort on Carpenter and Shumbera.
“We were a little bit lazy in the first half. We went under screens when we were supposed to go over them and allowed those guys to get clean looks,” Casey said. “And good shooters, you can’t let them get square and get a good look. And the second half we tried to run them off the three-line and get over the top of all that stuff, even hard-hedging with our post guys, and it ran them off the line. And that was the difference in the game defensively.”
Back-to-back threes from Monroe and Hester gave McMinn its largest lead, 44-37, with 5:22 left in the fourth quarter. Bradley had closed within 46-43, but Evans finished with a layup after the Cherokees broke the Bears’ press to restore a two-possession margin.
Hester’s clutch free throws in the final minute, along with Runyan also making three for his last four from the stripe, kept the Cherokees ahead to the final horn.
“It’s been a long-hard week, and to win four in a row, three out of the four on the road and three of those four in the district, that speaks to the toughness of my guys,” Casey said. “And I felt like tonight down the stretch, we just out-toughed them.”
Monroe finished with 16 points for the Tribe, including four 3-pointers, while Runyan and Evans scored eight points each.
McMinn has three days to rest from that grueling week before finishing the regular season with another critical stretch of District 5-4A games at Cleveland, at Rhea County and home against Walker Valley. The district standings are still a tight race, with the top five teams in the current standings – McMinn, Howard, Cleveland, Bradley and Walker Valley – all within two games of each other.
The Lady Cherokees (14-9, 6-3) were still down just 51-41 late in the third quarter before the Bearettes ended that period with the last five points.
Bradley (21-3, 10-0), ranked No. 3 by The Associated Press in Class 4A, then continued its 16-2 run with 11 straight points in the fourth quarter, finally sealing its 108th consecutive win against district opponents.
“It was our fourth game this week and our shots were a little short, but we’ll take that effort right there,” said Lady Tribe coach David Tucker. “We had a good game plan and that’s all we can ask for. The girls laid it on the line. You second-guess yourself when you lose by 20, but we had the open shots, and we usually make them. And we’re not changing anything. Four games this week and we go 3-1, we’ll take that every time. We’ve just got to sharpen things up and get ready for tournament.”
McMinn had taken a 15-12 lead late in the first quarter before Bradley ended the period with the last four points, then surged ahead 26-15. But the first time the Lady Cherokees fell behind by double digits, they had an answer. Aubrey Gonzalez began the 12-0 run with a 3-pointer, and a Konstantina Papaioannou layup and seven Peytyn Oliver points briefly put the Lady Tribe ahead 27-26.
The Bearettes struck back with a 16-7 run to close the half, as McMinn faced a 42-34 deficit at the break. The Lady Cherokees cut their disadvantage to 10 points three times in the third quarter before slipping away for good.
Oliver scored 15 of her team-high 19 points in the first half for McMinn, and Addie Smith finished with 12 points. For Bradley, Hannah Jones dominated inside with 27 points and 15 rebounds, and Karsee Weber added 17.
McMinn is back in action Tuesday at Cleveland, the first of three more District 5-4A games to close the regular season. The girls’ game starts at 6 p.m. and the boys’ game at around 7:30.
