DECATUR — Uncharacteristically shaky in the field and at the plate, Meigs County now finds itself in an unusual situation: likely playing for second place in the District 3-2A standings.
The Lady Tigers committed seven errors that led to all of Kingston’s runs, and they fell to a 6-2 defeat Thursday at Karen Jennings Combs Field that landed them on the wrong end of a regular-season sweep.
Needing to win and split the series with Kingston on Thursday, Meigs (8-6, 4-2 District 3-2A) instead yielded control of the district top seeding to the Lady Yellowjackets. And just like in their 1-0 loss at Kingston earlier in the season, the Lady Tigers struck out 15 times against the Lady Yellowjackets’ freshman pitching prodigy Sailor Presley.
“Our pitchers threw the ball great, but that’s a heck of a team and a heck of a pitcher,” said Meigs head coach Jeff Davis. “And they put it in play. We’ve just got to make the routine plays, and we butchered two or three of them. We’re going to play them again at least once or twice or three times.”
Madylin Johnson was one of the few Lady Tigers with sustained success against Presley, hitting 3-3 with a walk. Johnson beat the throw from shortstop for a single to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Sierra Howard, who hit 2-4 for the game, also beat the throw to first for a hit, and Lainey Fitzgerald hit a sacrifice fly to left field that put Meigs ahead 1-0.
But the Lady Tigers’ problems in the field began in the top of the second, with two straight errors putting runners on base for Kingston (8-3, 4-0) with no outs. Presley then helped her own cause with a double to score them both and put the Lady Yellowjackets ahead 2-1.
Three more Meigs errors, including two on the same play, helped Kingston to two more runs in the top of the third inning, putting the Lady Tigers further behind at 4-1. Meigs loaded the bases in the bottom of the third with a Johnson walk and singles from Howard and Fitzgerald, but the next batter struck out to end that threat.
“We had our chances. We had the bases loaded two or three times and didn’t get the hit,” Davis said. “And when we made an error, they made us pay for it.”
Kingston added two more runs in the top of the seventh, with a Meigs error after a single to the outfield scoring one and setting another runner up at third that later scored on a sacrifice fly.
Down 6-1, the Lady Tigers got another threat going with a Carlie Landers one-out double, Johnson single and Kennedy Majors walk loading the bases. Fitzgerald drew a walk with bags full for one more run, but a groundout to first base the next at-bat ended Meigs’ hopes of a comeback.
“We put it in play a little bit and showed some fight that last inning,” Davis said. “If we showed that fight the first six innings, we probably wouldn’t have been in that mess. But we’re a young team, and it shows. Of course, they’re a young team, that pitcher is a freshman. We’ll be seeing her for four more years.”
Fitzgerald and Howard combined for 10 strikeouts, each recording five. Fitzgerald started for three innings and Howard relieved her for the last four innings. None of Kingston’s runs were earned, and the Lady Yellowjackets narrowly out-hit Meigs 8-7.
Meigs is back in action 5:30 p.m. Monday at Sweetwater to continue district play.
