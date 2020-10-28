Riceville swept its basketball games against Etowah City School on Monday.
The Lady Wildcats won the girls' game 35-16, led by Katelyn Edmonds with 16 points, Ellie Whaley 12 and Hanah Clark 3. For ECS, Kaitlyn Rogers scored 11 points, Alexis Frase 3 and Ivy Sneed 2.
Riceville's boys won 81-2. Will Benton led the Wildcats with 24 points, and Henry Cook, Zak Derrick, Caleb Wade all scored 8 points each. Bryson Riden scored Etowah's 2 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.