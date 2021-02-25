SPRING CITY – The management of Mountain View Raceway is working towards a busy month of March.
Their preparations include doubling the size of the pit area, a new pit concession stand, and shoring up the race day personnel that includes a new race director and a new flagman for the 2021 season.
Dusty McDaniel of Cookeville will ride down the Cumberland Plateau to take a seat in the race director’s chair for the 2021 racing season. McDaniel will take over from Shannon Norwood, who is stepping down to help his 15-year-old son Kelby Norwood with his racing career.
McDaniel has held several race day officiating positions since 2016.
Last season, McDaniel was the assistant technical director for the PPM American All-Star Late Model Series. From 2016 to 2019, McDaniel said he was a “Jack of all Trades” at Crossville Raceway.
“I’m a little nervous about moving into the ‘big chair’ in the tower at Mountain View Raceway, but I’m ready,” McDaniel said. “I know there’s a lot of good experience around me, like Roby Helm with 41 years of experience, and I shadowed Shannon Norwood for a few nights last season. I learned a lot from Shannon, and I know Roby can answer just about any question I might have.”
Another key hire is Tyler Collins of Knoxville, who will climb atop the box on the front straightaway of the ¼-mile high banked clay oval and serve as the chief flagman for the 2021 season at Mountain View Raceway.
Track Owner Kelvin Hampton has been busy on the heavy machinery moving earth in the pit area to double it in size to accommodate the growing car count in eight weekly racing divisions, and for several traveling series special events on the 2021 schedule of events.
One very noticeable thing everyone that travels U.S. Highway 27 south of Spring City will see is the big American flag that drapes the back of the main grandstand. When you see that, you are at Mountain View Raceway.
Inside the stars of the flag are photos and the names of the 2020 Mountain View Raceway Champions of each weekly division produced by Fullmoon Graphics of Athens.
Susan Hampton has her race day staff in place for the ticket gates and concession stands. Mountain View Raceway will host a Swap Meet at Mountain View Raceway this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the main parking lot.
There are also two pre-season open practice sessions at Mountain View Raceway scheduled on March 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on March 13 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The grandstand and concession stands will be open for the two open practice sessions.
The 2021 Points Season at Mountain View Raceway will start on Saturday night, March 27 for the eight weekly Divisions of Late Models, Sportsman, Open Wheel Modifieds, B-Hobby/Modified Street, Thunder, KMSA 4 Cylinders, Hot Shot/FWD, and Dwarfs.
The first of several special races of the 2021 season at Mountain View Raceway will be for the PPM American All-Star Late Models in the $2,500-to-win Rocky Top Rumble on Saturday night, April 3. Rules for each division and a 2021 Mountain View Raceway schedule of events can be found online at www.mountainviewraceway.com
Mountain View Raceway is located at 20626 Rhea County Highway (U.S. Highway 27), Spring City, TN 37381. For more information, call 423-507-2619 or visit the track website at www.mountainviewraceway.com
The Mountain View Raceway Facebook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/mountainviewraceway
