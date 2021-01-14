The McMinn United Swim high school and middle school teams sank the competition on Monday.
The high school squad won 132-35 over East Hamilton with Ooltewah finishing third with 21 points. The middle school team was just as dominating, winning 146-51 over East Hamilton with Hunter Middle School scoring 14 points.
McMinn United will be back in the pool on Monday, Jan. 18 at the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA.
Results from Monday night’s high school meet are as follows:
200 Medley Relay: 1. McMinn
Girls 200 Freestyle: 2. Hannah Neudigate.
Boys 200 Freestyle: 1. Brady Adams.
Girls 200 Individual Medley: 1. Erin Lake 2. Jade Lavariega.
Girls 50 Freestyle: 2. Bayli Hope; 5. Jade Lavariega.
Boys 50 Freestyle: 1. Brady Adams; 2. Gage Neudigate.
Girls 100 Butterfly: 2. Erin Lake; 3. Hannah Neudigate.
Boys 100 Butterfly: 1. Nate Selander 2. Gage Neudigate.
Girls 100 Freestyle: No local swimmers.
Boys 100 Freestyle: 1. Brady Adams.
Girls 500 Freestyle: 1. Sarah Stansell.
Boys 500 Freestyle; 1. Nate Selander; 2. Bryson Lake.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. McMinn
Girls 100 Backstroke: 1. Leslie Traucht 3. Sarah Stanell.
Girls 100 Breastroke: 2. Leslie Traucht; 4. Bayli Hope; 5. Danna Lavariega.
Results from Monday’s middle school meet are as follows:
Girls 200 Medley Relay: 1. McMinn
Boys 200 Medley Relay: 1. McMinn.
Girls 200 Freestyle: 1. Anna Natter
Boys 200 Freestyle: 1. Jude Ledford.
Girls 100 Individual Medley: 3. Aubri Payne; 4.Nikita Gabel.
Boys 100 Individual Medley: 2. Winston Coffey; 2. Jack Goodin.
Girls 50 Freestyle: 1. Brooke Pacheco.
Boys 50 Freestyle: 1. Winston Coffey; 2. Trevin Wade.
Girls 50 Butterfly: 1. Anna Natter.
Boys 50 Butterfly: 2. Jeremy Schulze.
Co-Ed 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. East Hamilton.
Girls 50 Backstroke: 1. Aubri Payne.
Boys 50 Backstroke: 1. Bryson Lake 2. Jude Ledford.
Girls 100 Freestyle: 1. Brooke Pacheco.
Boys 100 Freestyle: 2. Jack Goodin; 2. Jeremy Schulze.
Girls 50 Breastroke: 1. Nikita Gabel.
Boys 50 Breastroke: 1. Bryson Lake; 3. Trevin Wade.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 1 McMinn.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. McMinn.
