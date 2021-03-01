McMINNVILLE — In the end, McMinn County just couldn’t get shots to fall when it needed them.
The Cherokees ended the third quarter down by just 12 points, still within sight of the District 6-AAA champions at Warren County High School, but a stretch of 3-12 shooting to begin the fourth quarter was too much for the Tribe to overcome in a season-ending 62-46 loss in the Region 3-AAA tournament first-round game Saturday.
McMinn (15-15) shot just 7-24 on its field goal attempts in the first half — many of those misses inside — allowing the Pioneers to build leads of 15-9 after one quarter and 30-15 at halftime.
The Tribe didn’t get many second-chance opportunities, either, as Warren (18-5) built a 40-25 rebounding advantage for the game.
“That’s where we thought we had the advantage was inside, and we just weren’t patient enough on offense to get it there all the time,” said Cherokees coach Ed Clendenen. “And we didn’t get the best ball movement that we needed. We didn’t just throw it everywhere and turn it over, but at the same time we didn’t get it from corner to corner, either, and open up those seams.”
But McMinn’s defensive effort prevented the Pioneers from stretching their lead to more than 16 points during the third quarter, with Jalan James, Hayden Frank and Donovan Daniel making key buckets to keep the Tribe in striking distance. Tucker Monroe’s 3-pointer with five seconds left in the third cut the Cherokees’ deficit to 39-27.
“They didn’t shoot it really good, either, that’s why we played zone,” Clendenen said. “I think that’s the first game all year we played zone. We just wanted to keep them in front of us and stop their dribble penetration, and for the most part we did that.”
But also too much to overcome for McMinn was the free throw discrepancy. Warren attempted 33 free throws for the game, making 22 of them, while the Cherokees only got to shoot 11 free throws and made six.
The Pioneers attempted 20 foul shots in the fourth quarter alone, making 14 of them. And together with the Tribe’s shooting woes returning, Warren stretched its lead to as much as 20 points.
Frank was the Cherokees’ lone double-digit scorer with 13 points. James and Daniel added six points each. For Warren, CJ Taylor scored 20 points and Aiden Cummings 19.
McMinn’s season accomplishments include a third-place regular-season finish and its third region tournament appearance in the last four years. But after opening the District 5-AAA tournament with a dominant win over Ooltewah to get into the region bracket, the Cherokees ended the season with three straight losses.
“I don’t know whether we just ran out of gas or just what the trouble was, but we just haven’t had the energy and the spunk that we’ve needed these last couple of games,” Clendenen said.
Saturday spelled the end for eight seniors in a McMinn basketball uniform — Jordan Lane, Chris Jones, Jalan James, Hayden Frank, Donovan Daniel, Christian Brown, Parker Bebb and Andrew Beavers.
“This class will be hard to replace just because of their character and all,” Clendenen said.
