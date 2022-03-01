SHELBYVILLE — McMinn County took a conqueror’s mindset on the road to begin Region 3-4A play and captured another landmark.
The Cherokees raced out to a 22-11 lead after one quarter and stayed in control all the way to a 73-57 win over the Golden Eagles on Saturday at Shelbyville Central High School.
With the victory, the Tribe advanced past the first round of region for the first time since the 2011-2012 season.
“I told our guys just pretend like we’re playing in a foreign country tonight,” said Cherokees coach Randy Casey. “And I was proud of our effort. We set the tone early, and after the first four or five minutes I didn’t feel like we were threatened at any point.”
Ty Runyan led the Tribe (21-11) with 19 points, including a perfect 12-12 from the foul line. Caden Hester stepped up for 16 points and made three of his four 3-pointers on the night in the first quarter to fuel McMinn’s hot start, while Tucker Monroe contributed 13 points on the evening. The only thing preventing the Cherokees from burying them Eagles (5-19) outright was first-half foul trouble. McMinn put Shelbyville in the bonus with nearly four minutes left in the first quarter and had committed 13 team fouls in the first half.
Of the Eagles’ 11 first-quarter points, eight of them were at the foul line. Shelbyville had made 14 free throws by halftime, with McMinn taking a 41-27 lead into the locker room.
“They make a little run there, and free throws heavily aided their run,” Casey said.
And Shelbyville refused to fade away in the third quarter, getting within seven points three times in the third and fourth quarters. The Cherokees led 52-45 entering the fourth, but two inside buckets from freshman Will Benton and a pair of free throws in 1-and-1 situations each from Runyan and Trent Peak kept McMinn in control.
“I thought our older guys really stepped up and showed a lot of poise. I thought Will Benton was very, very good in the second half,” Casey said. “The first half, he showed a little immaturity because on the way down here on the bus he wasn’t quite ready to play. And I told him that before the game, you’re not ready, and it took him the half to get ready, after maybe a little conversation with me.”
And for all of McMinn’s foul troubles earlier in the game, it was Benton stepping up to draw a charge for the fifth and final foul on Shelbyville’ leading scorer, Jayson Jones. Jones scored 19 points, helping keep things a little uncomfortable for the Cherokees, before fouling out with 5:31 left.
With Jones out of the game, McMinn finished off the Eagles with a 12-4 run, leading 72-52 with a minute left.
“We had saw that on film all week,” Casey said. “These guys are coming down the lane, and he’s going to play off of one foot, and if you’ll stay stationary, he’ll run over you.
“Once he (Jones) went out of the game the air went right out of them.”
The Cherokees return to action in the Region 3-4A semifinals (7 p.m.) 6 p.m.(local time) Tuesday at Coffee County High School. McMinn will battle Walker Valley for the fourth time this season, with some revenge on the Cherokees’ minds for the elimination game after the Mustangs had upset them in the District 5-4A tournament.
“First thing in the locker room, they said, ‘Coach, who we play, who we play?’” Casey said. “And I guess one of our assistants said it’s them (Walker Valley), and our guys were more excited about the fact we play them again than winning tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.