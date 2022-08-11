McMinn County’s varsity offense scored more points for Red Bank than for its own side of the scoreboard.
The Cherokees committed three turnovers, two of which resulted in defensive touchdowns for the Lions and another that set up Red Bank’s offense in the red zone for another score, in their final tune-up of the preseason, a game-type scrimmage Thursday in Cherokee Stadium.
Red Bank scored its first touchdown on a first quarter pick-six but missed the extra point. The Tribe answered with its most productive drive of the varsity part of the scrimmage, as Luke Hensley took a pass from quarterback Jayden Miller in the flat, split Lion defenders and raced 43 yards to the end zone to put McMinn ahead 7-6 early in the second quarter.
“(We need to work on) not turning the ball over,” said McMinn head coach Bo Cagle. “Taking care of the football and it being important to take care of the ball, and then sustaining drives. We had one big play. And we had something going if we just sustain drives, and it’s little things offensively. But the main thing is, we’ve got to take care of the football. It’s just got to be more important to keep the ball in our hands than it was tonight.”
Another turnover with two minutes before halftime led to another Red Bank defensive touchdown. Miller’s swing pass fell incomplete but was ruled backwards and thus a fumble, and a Lion defender scooped it up for the go-ahead score, leaving McMinn facing a 13-7 deficit.
“I don’t know if that was a backwards pass,” Cagle said. “It looked like it was forward, and we’ve never thrown a screen like that backwards. But regardless, we’ve still got to do a better job of taking care of the football. We just didn’t do that well tonight.”
The giveaways marred the Cherokees’ own solid defensive performance, which included two sacks by Kayden Melton and another from Aiden Wilson. McMinn stopped Red Bank’s only sustained drive of the first half with a fourth-down stand at their 35-yard line and stifled the Lions on most of their other possessions.
The one time the Red Bank offense broke through came after the Tribe’s third turnover, an interception that set the Lions up at the Cherokees’ 20-yard line. A touchdown run followed on the first play after the giveaway.
“Our defense played well. We turned it over right here (on our 20) and they had a one-play drive and score,” Cagle said. “Our defense should tighten up and that should give us an opportunity to show who we are inside the red zone, because it’s going to happen. We need to flip the script right there, but we didn’t. Obviously blame it on the offense, but it’s a team game, so we’ve got to feed off each other a little better than that.”
That touchdown put Red Bank ahead 20-7. After the two teams exchanged possessions, with limited offensive success, junior varsity squads took the field for the rest of the scrimmage, and that’s where McMinn had a clear advantage.
Jakyran Dyer and Taylon White each ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter during the JV action, which resulted in a final scrimmage score of 21-20 in favor of the Cherokees. Cole Pryor also recorded an interception.
“We’re miles ahead on our JV than we’ve been in a long time, and that’s because we’ve got so many players,” Cagle said. “We’re around 90 players, so the JV is getting work against each other and they’re getting to play. I see us being decent on JV because we put everything in with them.”
The JV Cherokees will participate in the jamboree Friday at Polk County High School, playing the 6 p.m. opening game against Tellico Plains.
McMinn then turns its attention to the season-opening Black and Blue Game against county rival McMinn Central, which will kick off 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19.
