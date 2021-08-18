ENGLEWOOD — Matt Moody does not see McMinn Central as the underdog in this year’s Black & Blue Game, no matter what the area’s fans or the county rivalry’s history say.
According to the first-year head coach, the Chargers will begin the football season 7:30 p.m. Friday on their home field at McMinn Central High School believing they can take down visiting rival McMinn County.
“As far as we’re concerned, to us, we’re not an underdog,” Moody said. “I think that’s more of what the fans and stuff want to talk about leading up to the game. For us, it’s another game, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing on Friday night, we’re going to compete the same way, and our expectations never change. Regardless of who we’re playing, we expect to compete, play good and give ourselves a chance to win. So for us, we don’t really take on that underdog role.”
A win over the Cherokees would defy more than three decades of history that have almost always gone against Central. The Chargers have only beaten McMinn once in the previous 32 years.
The rivalry has been especially one-sided during the Cherokees’ current six-year winning streak, in which they have outscored Central a combined 202-33. The Chargers have been shut out in the last three Black & Blue Games.
But Moody believes he has seen reasons all of that can change Friday. In preseason scrimmages and the recent jamboree, the Chargers have displayed big-play ability out of the new spread offense Moody brought over from his previous tenure as the offensive coordinator at Bradley Central.
“We foresee it being a pretty tough game, and we just have to get out and execute the way we have been executing the past couple of scrimmages, and I think we’ll be able to give ourselves a chance to win the game in the end,” Moody said.
Running back Jyrel Arnwine, a junior who transferred from McMinn to Central after his freshman year, and wide receivers Darius Carden and McCain Baker have all been threats to take plays the distance in preseason action.
“I think that we’ve got some guys in the skill positions that can make things happen when they get the ball out in space,” Moody said. “So for us, that’s what we’re going to try to do, is get the ball out to our guys and let them make plays.”
That’s not to say Moody expects beating McMinn on Friday will be easy. The Cherokees’ offense lost nine of its 11 starters from the previous year, including four offensive linemen and the school’s all-time leading rusher Jalen Hunt. But one of those returning starters is dual-threat quarterback Jayden Miller, who accounted for over 1,500 total yards and 22 total touchdowns in 2020.
“He was a big part of their offense last year when it wasn’t Jalen Hunt getting the ball,” Moody said of Miller. “But their quarterback is a really good athlete, he’s a competitor, and he’s a good-looking kid.”
Davion Evans, Hunt’s brother, has been a big-play threat this preseason, having worked out at wide receiver most of the preseason before recently shifting to running back. And Noah Glenn, at receiver, is another dangerous player Moody said the Chargers have to be aware of on defense.
“He runs really well and is certainly somebody we need to know where he’s at when we’re on defense,” Moody said of Glenn.
And while McMinn made little secret of who was getting the ball the past few years, this year the Cherokees intend to spread it around on offense.
“They’re more of a spread look with some wide receivers and stuff,” Moody said. “Last year they used their H-back a lot, but they’re spreading people out, it looks like they’re going to try to, and that’s a little bit different from what they’ve been the last couple of years.”
When Central is on offense, Moody expects the Chargers to face a disciplined and well-trained McMinn defense – based on his own past playing for the Cherokees.
“(McMinn defensive coordinator) Coach (Brad) Bennett, I’ve known him a long time, and he coached me when I was in high school,” Moody said. “So they’re really sound. He does a really good job of teaching those guys and coaching them up on what he needs them to do. And offensively for us, it’s not like we can trick them. They’ll be in the right spot where they’re supposed to be, and they’re typically good tacklers and get to the ball. So they do a really good job of getting their kids prepared.”
One player that has Moody concerned is McMinn defensive end Jaryd Gable, back for his senior season after a standout 2020.
“He’s pretty tough up front, and he does a lot of stuff that can mess with you offensively,” Moody said. “So we’ll have to be aware of where he’s at and how they’re using him defensively.”
