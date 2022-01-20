DECATUR — Four Meigs County High School football players have been named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Team.
The Tigers selected were senior quarterback Logan Carroll, receiver Cameron Huckabey, junior defensive lineman Dalton Purgason and senior linebacker Ben Smith.
“It’s much deserved by all four,” Meigs head coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “It’s a reflection not only on these young men, but on our football program at Meigs County.”
Carroll faced quite a bit of adversity on his way to achieving all-state status. He broke his back his freshman year and after recovering, he ended up as the starter his junior year following the departure of former Mr. Football award winner Aaron Swafford.
“It’s always hard to follow a player like that,” Carroll said. “I told coach I’m ready to work hard and I will do the best that I can.”
Apparently Carroll’s best is pretty good. He rushed for 913 yards on 169 carries and 18 touchdowns, for a 5.4 yards per carry average. He completed 50 out of 94 pass attempts for 888 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Carroll also returned a pair of punts for 26 yards and defensively made 14 tackles, had a tackle for loss, one interception and broke up two passes.
Carroll was pleased to learn he made the all-state team.
“It’s a reward for all the hard work in the offseason and during the season,” Carroll said. “It means you are picked as one of the top players in your classification. It’s an honor to be picked.”
One of his top targets in the passing game was Huckabey, who made 28 catches for 489 yards (17.5 average) and five touchdowns.
But Huckabey did a little bit of everything on the field. He went 2-for-4 passing for 77 yards and a touchdown, retuned nine kicks for 271 yards and a touchdown with a 30.1 yards per return average and returned nine punts for 175 yards and a touchdown.
Huckabey also punted 22 times for 910 yards, which is a 41.4 yards per punt average. Defensively, he made 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, made five interceptions and broke up five passes.
One of the team’s standout defenders, Smith made 56 tackles, including 12 for a loss. He also sacked the quarterback four times and broke up five passes.
Smith also carried the ball 68 times for 483 yards and three touchdowns, a 7.1 yards per carry average. He was also a threat out of the backfield, making six catches for 110 yards and three touchdowns.
“I am extremly excited about it,” Smith said about being an all-state player. “It’s a nice reward for all the hard work I’ve put in the last four years. It’s also reflective of the hard work of my teammates and coaches.”
Smith said the people in Meigs, both in the high school and in Decatur, have been supportive and that he appreciates the teammates that he has shared the field with.
“It’s been incredible,” Smith said of being at Meigs County. “I’ve grown up with most of these kids. I’ve been surrounded by a lot of great people, teammates, coaches and parents. I have no regrets. I’ve experienced a lot of brotherhood here and I’m very thankful for that.”
Purgason, the only junior to make the all-state list for Meigs, made 79 tackles, including 24 for a loss, and sacked the quarterback nine times.
“I am very honored to be selected all-state, especially as a junior,” Purgason said. “I worked very hard and will continue to do so. Next year I hope to be selected once again.”
Huckabey could not be reached for comment before deadline.
Other 2A players that Meigs has played against or likely know about include Alabama quarterback signee Ty Simpson of Westview, South Greene quarterback Luke Myers, Trousdale running back Bryson Claiborne, Oneida offensive lineman Xavier Shoemaker, Marion County athlete Taye Hutchins, Polk County kicker Colby Maynor, Trousdale defensive lineman Xavier Harper, Oneida defensive lineman C.J. King and Rockwood defensive back Dom Moran.
In 1A, several South Pittsburg players were named all-state, including quarterback Richard Hunter, receiver Reginald Hunter and defensive linemen Gio Davis and Josiah Huntley and running back DeAndre Kelly.
Peabody, who defeated Meigs twice in the state championship game when it was in 2A, also landed several players in the 1A all-state list. Among those were running back Khalik Ganaway, offensive lineman Connor Meadows and defensive lineman Jason Baskerville.
Loudon’s Keaton Harig made the 3A all-state list.
All of the all-state players for 3A, 2A and 1A were juniors or seniors except for a sophomore from Alcoa, linebacker Elijah Cannon.
