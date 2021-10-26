JEFFERSON CITY – Former McMinn County standout Sydnee Duncan, a freshman at Carson-Newman, collected her first collegiate hat trick and led the Lady Eagles' 9-0 rout of SAC opponent Coker on Saturday.
Duncan, a midfielder, sent in her goals in the 18th, 23rd and 54th minutes, scoring three of C-N's first four in the game. Her hat trick was the Lady Eagles' first since the 2018 season. Duncan has scored eight goals so far in her freshman campaign. C-N improved to 8-3-3 overall, 6-2-1 in the SAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.