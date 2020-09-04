The McMinn Central boys' golf team shot a 187 and swept Sweetwater (194) and Loudon (213) Thursday afternoon at Toqua. Josh Loveday extended his season-long streak of shooting under par to seven matches with a 35. Alex Gaskins fired a 48, followed by Silas Ward with a 50 and Casey Wade with a 54.
Central had the only girls team participating in the match, as Sweetwater and Loudon didn't field teams. Kerigan Klauber shot a 43. Carsi Beaty shot a 51. Abby Paul added a 58.
Loveday and Klauber will represent Central in the City Prep tourney at Bear Trace at Harrison Bay on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
