SWEETWATER — Errors hurt badly on Thursday as McMinn Central softball saw its season come to an end with an 11-2 loss at Sweetwater in the first round of the District 3-2A Tournament.
The Chargerettes were competitive early with only a 4-1 deficit, but Sweetwater scored six runs in the fourth that essentially put the game away. That was all Sweetwater’s star pitcher Kylee Hicks needed despite a solid outing from Central pitcher Bella Hall. Central made six errors in the game.
“Errors just killed us today,” Central Coach Britt Shaw said. “Defensive mistakes really hurt us. It allows them to extend some innings. We hit the ball OK. When we played them earlier in the year, with a bunch of freshmen, we weren’t ready for her (Sweetwater’s star pitcher). Today, we didn’t have as many hard hits as I would have liked, but we cut down on our strikeouts.
“I thought this was one of Bella’s better outings. The defensive mistakes behind her hurt us.”
Central finished the season with a record of 6-13. The Chargerettes say goodbye to four seniors — Brooklyn Martin, Ellie Hayes, Cadence Breeden and Ashley Shelton.
“I told them I appreciate how much hard work they have put in,” Shaw said. “We have had some rough years, but they have continued to work hard. When they were freshmen we didn’t win a game and now as seniors they won six. That’s not where we want to be, but they are leaving the program in better shape than when they found it.”
Sweetwater 11, Central 2:Sweetwater had a 4-0 lead after three innings before Central cut that deficit to 4-1 in the top of the fourth. Lauren Peterson hit a two-out single, advanced on an error and then scored on a hit by Jayme Tiberio as Peterson beat the throw to the plate.
But Sweetwater responded with six runs in the bottom of the fourth, with the help of at least one costly Central error.
Down 10-1, the Chargerettes pushed across a second run in the top of the fifth on an RBI single by Hall.
Sweetwater then put up its final run in the bottom of the fifth with the help of another Central error to make the score 11-2.
The Chargerettes finished with four hits with Hall, Peterson, Tiberio and Jaxyn Hawn each with one.
Hall surrendered 11 runs on nine hits but was also the victim of six Central errors and several runs were unearned.
