OOLTEWAH — The Lady Cherokees started fast at Ooltewah and never let up in a 61-20 district victory.
McMinn jumped out to a 48-11 halftime lead and cruised on to the victory.
“We got out of the gates early,” McMinn Coach Tim McPhail said. “Then our young players came on and kept the pressure on. We got to play a lot of younger players and I’m proud of them for coming off the bench and playing well. There was no let up.”
McMinn’s defense was a problem for the Lady Owls.
“We were aggressive on defense,” McPhail said. “We did a lot of traps and pressing and we were able to force some turnovers and get some easy buckets that way.”
There were very few fans in the gym at Ooltwah and that, along with the players knowing they were the favorites, was a recipe for disaster as some teams let down under those circumstances.
“I told them before the game that last year we came in here and it was close, we may even have been down at one point,” McPhail said. “There were maybe 150 people in the gym, if that many. It was more like a summer league game. I told them they would have to make their own energy and they did a good job of doing that. I have a saying that bad things happen when you let them, and we didn’t let that happen.”
Peytyn Oliver and Ansley Oliver led McMinn with 16 points each.
The Lady Cherokees (1-3, 1-0) will host Cleveland on Friday and travel to Meigs County on Monday.
