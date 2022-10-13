All area youth football programs went 2-2 in Week 9 of Sequoyah Youth Conference action last Saturday.
McMinn County’s Super Crickets and Cutters were victorious at Lenoir City, while the Crickets and Hoppers lost. McMinn Central’s Crickets and Cutters won at home against Polk County, while the Super Crickets and Hoppers fell. Meigs County’s two younger teams, Super Crickets and Crickets, won at Dayton, while the Tigers’ older two, Hopper and Cutters, took losses.
The regular season wraps up this Saturday in Week 10 action, with all three area teams on the road. McMinn is at Sweetwater, Central at Dayton and Meigs at Polk. Due to the grand cheer competition taking place Saturday, football games will start at 4 p.m, beginning with the Super Crickets.
Coaches from the McMinn, Central and Meigs youth programs are encouraged to turn in more detailed game reports, including statistics and scoring plays, from their games to The Daily Post-Athenian. The DPA sports department will also accept photographs from games involving any of the three area youth football programs.
Reports and photos can be emailed to sports@dailypostathenian.com. The deadline for those is 5 p.m. Wednesday every week.
Reports turned in for Week 8 are as follows:
Cutters – McMinn 34, Lenoir City 18: Porter Grueber led the way for the Cherokees with 237 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries.
Rylan Killebrew accounted for another McMinn touchdown. He finished with 46 yards rushing on 12 carries and also caught one pass for 14 yards. Killebrew and Neyland Patterson each got a two-point conversion.
Levi Roach completed one pass for 14 yards. Parker McDonald added 22 yards rushing on three totes.
On defense, Major Harrison and Bryce Cagle each recorded five solo tackles, with Harrison also assisting on three tackles. Cagle, Felix Robles and Wyatt Graves each recovered a fumble for McMinn, while Patterson and Noah Dake each forced one fumble.
Killebrew, Grueber and Maddox Melton all tallied four solo tackles and one assisted tackle each.
Patterson, Dake, Lee Parris, Graves, Jacyon McCowan and Gavin Lankford all picked up one solo tackle each. Parris also assisted on two tackles, and Roman Goins also had an assisted tackle.
Full Week 8 results are as follows:
Super Crickets
McMinn 20, Lenoir City 14
Polk 30, Central 0
Meigs 30, Dayton 12
Bradley 28, Sweetwater 0
Loudon 28, Vonore 0
Madisonville 28, Tellico 14
Crickets
Lenoir City 20, McMinn 0
Central 30, Polk 6
Meigs 32, Dayton 6
Bradley 14, Sweetwater 0
Loudon 46, Vonore 20
Tellico 20, Madisonville 6
Hoppers
Lenoir City 22, McMinn 6
Polk 20, Central 0
Dayton 30, Meigs 0
Bradley 14, Sweetwater 6
Loudon 42, Vonore 24
Tellico 42, Madisonville 0
Cutters
McMinn 34, Lenoir City 18
Central 6, Polk 0
Dayton 30, Meigs 0
Bradley 22, Sweetwater 20
Loudon 28, Vonore 12
Tellico 16, Madisonville 0
