McMinn Cutters Porter Grueber

The McMinn County Cutters' Porter Grueber (5) cuts up the field on a run Saturday at Lenoir City. Grueber ran for 237 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries in the Cherokees' 34-18 win in Sequoyah Youth Conference action.

 Special to The Daily Post-Athenian

