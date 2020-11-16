McMinn Central’s Carsi Beaty was the school winner for the Heisman High School Scholarship.
The award goes to a student athlete who goes beyond expectations in terms of community service and academic achievement.
According to the organization’s website, the Heisman High School Scholarship program was created in 1994 through a partnership between Wendy’s and The Heisman Trophy Trust. The Heisman High School Scholarship rewards outstanding male and female scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories happen not only on the field, but also in their schools and communities.
All those nominated must have a cumulative weighted high school grade point average (GPA) of a B (3.0) or better, play a recognized sport and be a leader in school and in the community and serve as a role model for underclassman.
Beat has a 3.98 GPA and plays basketball. She is a member of the Anchor Club at Central where she currently serves as the President. She has accumulated 600-plus hours of community service in the past three years.
One of projects she is most proud of is organizing a water donation to aid the victims of the tornados in Cookville last spring. A total of 3000 bottles of water were sent to Cookville through the help of the McMinn county rescue squad.
Carsi said she hopes that through her efforts to give back to the community that she will encourage others to leave their school and area in better shape for having been there. She enjoys being involved with community and being able to help in any way she is needed.
