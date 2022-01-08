DECATUR — It’s the halfway point of the high school basketball season and both of Meigs County’s coaches are optimistic about the second half of the year.
The Tigers are currently 8-6 overall and 2-0 in District 3-2A. After starting the season with a pair of wins, including a victory over Harriman, the Tigers dropped a pair of games before going on a four-game winning streak.
Then came a close loss to Fulton and a loss to Concord Christian in the Loudon Christmas Classic.
The results were a mixed bag for a while with a win over Livingston Academy, also in the Loudon Christmas Classic, and then came a loss to Fayetteville in the Harriman Christmas Classic and a win over Rockwood in the same tournament.
The Tigers lost their last game at McMinn County. Meigs would like to have more consistency and Coach Sammy Perkinson wishes his team had played better over the holiday.
“Then again, you don’t really want to be playing your best basketball right now,” Perkinson said. “You want to be peaking in late January. But we have to get our identity back. The holidays were all about timing. We were off a few days, then a day or two of practice, then we played. Then a few days off, a few practices and then we played again. It’s not like football, you don’t get better every week. We have to get our identity back.”
That said, Perkinson is pleased with how hard his team is playing and believes his team can be a team to contend with in the district tournament.
“Yes, I’m optimistic about the second half of the season,” Perkinson said. “I’m always optimistic. I’ve got a bunch of guys that play hard and hopefully can be peaking at the right time. You think you have a lot of time, but you really don’t (before the district tournament). After this week it will be only about five weeks.”
Neither the Tigers or Lady Tigers have played all their district opponents yet. The Tigers defeated Loudon and Tellico Plains and still play them once more in the regular season.
But Meigs still has to play Sweetwater, Kingston and McMinn Central twice in the district, along with non-district foes Whitwell, Polk and Maryville Christian once each.
How Meigs does versus the three district opponents they haven’t played yet will go a long way in determining the regular season champion and the top seed in the district tournament.
The same goes for the Lady Tigers, who are 8-7 overall and 2-0 in the district. The Meigs girls went .500 in their first four games and then fell to Whitwell.
They then reeled off four wins in their next five games, the last of those wins coming versus Ooltewah in the Loudon Christmas Classic. The final game in that tournament was a loss to Livingston Academy.
The Lady Tigers then participated in the Best of Preps Tournament in late December, where they went 2-1 and were the tournament runner-ups. Meigs then dropped a game to McMinn County.
Both the Tigers and Lady Tigers start off the second half of the season at Sweetwater on Friday, Jan. 7. Both are currently 2-0 in the district, so the season comes down to the remaining eight district games.
Lady Tigers Coach Derika Jenkins said she is pleased with how her team competes most of the time, but then there are times when the Lady Tigers didn’t play as well as expected.
“We need to be more consistent,” Jenkins said. “Consistency is key especially in our district games. One night we will look really, really good and then the next night it’s like ‘what happened?’ We have to bring it every night.”
That is especially important in the second half of the season as almost every Tuesday and Friday will be district games. While the season has been up and down so far for the Lady Tigers, Jenkins is hopeful that her team can make a run for a solid district tournament seed.
“I feel good about (the second half of the season),” Jenkins said. “I know the type of girls we have and I know they will play hard. I have to do my part in making sure we are prepared and they have to do their part in always being ready to play.”
Although it’s only the halfway mark, Jenkins has enjoyed her first year of being a head coach so far, though it is much different than being an assistant.
“It’s been fun,” Jenkins said. “But as an assistant I could always be the good girl. I still have a good relationship with the girls and I still cut up with them. But I can’t be the good girl all the time. Sometimes you have to be serious. But the girls respond well and they are a fun group to be around.”
