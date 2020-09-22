CLEVELAND – Should better days be ahead for McMinn County golf, Coach Jerry Quirk hinted that it's the players who will have to decide that.
Only three golfers from McMinn advanced individually out of the District 5-Large Class tournament on Monday at Cleveland Country Club. The boys' team finished sixth out a seven-team field with a 380 score, and the girls' team was in last place out of five teams with a 234.
"I'm disappointed. We've got a lot of young players, and we need to understand what it takes to move forward,” Quirk said. “And that's going to be commitment to getting out and playing in the fall and spring, playing in the summer tour. And we only had one kid doing that this year. And when you don't have that competition, it shows.”
That only kid was Isaac Atkins, who was the only boy from McMinn to advance to the Region 3-Large Class tournament field. The senior, who had only begun high school golf last year, fired an 87. That score was 13th overall individually and one of the top five scores not from one of the top three teams.
"The thing about it was, had he (Atkins) not done that, I don't think he would've advanced, because very early during the summer, he didn't play that well,” Quirk said. “And then as summer went along, he got better because he got more confident. And he was able to handle the competition.”
Karaline McCall and Emily Miller advanced to region for McMinn's girls, with McCall shooting 114 to finish in a tie for eighth and Miller a 120 for 11th place. Kendall Coffey fell short of advancing by only one stroke and one spot, with a 121.
Rounding out the boys' scores for McMinn were Noah Graybeal with a 91, Walker Combs 97, Ethan Jones 105 and Marshall Overboe 128.
“We've got to get our kids being more competitive, and we've got to get them playing more than just playing in the high school season to be able to compete with these other kids, because these other kids are doing it too,” Quirk said.
"First and foremost, Mom and Dad have to understand that, and they have to be willing to make a financial commitment and travel commitment, and that's giving up a lot of time, it really is, but that's what it's going to take for these kids to be able to move up to the next level. Until they do, we're going to be stuck where we are.”
The Region 3-Large tournament will take place Tuesday, Sept. 29, back at Cleveland Country Club. The first group of the region tournament will tee off at 11 a.m.
Bradley Central won the boys' team title with a 325, followed by Cleveland with 339, East Hamilton 344, Ooltewah 347, Walker Valley 368, McMinn 380 and Sequoyah 391. Bradley's J.T. McKenzie won the medal with a 74.
Cleveland won the girls' team title with a 173, one stroke over Bradley with a 174. Ooltewah was third with a 225 and Walker Valley fourth with 234. Cleveland's Hannah Nall won the medal with a 77.
