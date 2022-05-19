BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky – Everything finally fell into place for Tennessee Wesleyan softball, and a historic postseason is the result.
After finishing off the last three outs of their 8-7 win over Central Methodist in the Bowling Green Bracket championship game Wednesday, the Lady Bulldogs' had their first-ever appearance in the NAIA Softball World Series in hand.
The texts from former players came pouring in shortly after to the phone of head coach Toby Brooks, who finally gets to take a team to the big event in his 20th season at the helm. TWU softball has run up eight consecutive winning seasons, but none that have ended up in the World Series, until now.
"They knew how big an accomplishment this is because they were here and had some very talented teams, and luck didn't go our way and we came up short a couple of times,” Brooks said. “It's very nice to hear words from them and how much they appreciated it because they're the ones who built this years back. And it was nice to get over the hump for everybody.”
It was the latest accomplishment in a stellar postseason run for the Lady Bulldogs, who hold a 37-7 record this season. TWU first made an undefeated run through the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) tournament on the way to the championship in late April, being the No. 3 seed in that tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs were the No. 3 seed again entering the NAIA Opening Round but went 3-0 against all higher-seed opponents – each victory by one run – to reach the Series.
“We've had many talented teams, but when you get to this time of the year, you've got to be healthy, you've got to have some luck go your way and things like that,” Brooks said. “And this team is talented and played hard and dug deep, and things went our way for a change.”
TWU began the Opening Round on Monday with a 3-2 victory over second seed Campbellsville (Kentucky), which led the NAIA in home runs this season. The Lady Bulldogs then proceeded to secure their first of two wins over top seed Central Methodist (Missouri), which was ranked No. 9 in the NAIA poll, 1-0 on Tuesday.
"It was a real even and strong Opening Round,” Brooks said. “Of course, all the teams there at this time of the year when you get that far are all good, and every game in the whole tournament was one-run games. And our pitching was really strong, one, that helped us. We had a tremendous defensive game the second game to clinch that one.”
Matched up against Central Methodist again in the championship round Wednesday, the Lady Bulldogs had fallen behind 4-1 after surrendering a four-spot in the top of the fifth inning. But TWU responded with seven unanswered runs – three in the bottom of the fifth and four more in the sixth – to surge ahead 8-4.
"They're a real strong team, and they were No. 9 in the nation, and they hit it really well,” Brooks said. “But we did a good job keeping them off balance. But they had a really big inning, and then we were able to come right back and answer back.”
Central Methodist set up a three-run home run with no outs to get within 8-7 in the top of the seventh. But pitcher Cheyenne Strong and the Lady Bulldogs' defense responded with three straight outs to clinch their historic achievement, without having to play the if-necessary game.
“And then in that seventh, Cheyenne was still throwing and made some good pitches, but they did a good job of two-strike hitting and kept the ball alive and found holes,” Brooks said. “And we went full count on a kid, and she met it and hit a three-run shot. But Cheyenne settled back down at the end and worked back out of it, and that's the way this group has been for a few weeks now. Nothing shakes them too bad. They'll keep fighting.”
At the plate Wednesday, Callie King (McMinn County alum), Emily Mikkola, Loryn Sherwood and Destiny Painter all knocked two hits, with Sherwood hitting a double and tallying two RBIs. Haley Hinshaw hit a double and led the team with three RBIs, and Courtney Sneed, Allee West and Malyssa Jeter each got one hit and one RBI.
"With this group, it has been a total team effort. We talked about it all year,” Brooks said. “We felt like we may not have the best-hitting team around, or the best defensive team around or the best pitching staff around. But we were all real good at each of those, and if we're all in sync and working together, then we got a shot against anybody. This team really bought into that the last couple of weeks, and it's clicked together and we just got hot at the right time.”
Strong, meanwhile, pitched all innings of all three games in Bowling Green. Strong rang up eight strikeouts against Campbellsville, then followed it with a three-hit shutout in her first win over Central Methodist. Strong scattered 10 hits Wednesday and surrendered seven earned runs but steadied to get the outs TWU needed to pull out the win.
"She's been our horse, and we've actually had a real good staff behind her that's made it easy on us throughout the year so we don't overwork her,” Brooks said of Strong. “And all of them step up and do their jobs when called upon. And you get in these tournaments where you've just got to play one a day, that helps out for her being fresh and going with her. And you've still got a couple of kids behind her in (Madison) Stott and (Baylie) Davis and (Emily) Tabor that you don't feel bad throwing in there, but when she's throwing as well as she is, it makes it easier on us.”
The World Series takes place May 26-June 1 in Columbus, Georgia. The Lady Bulldogs are seeded No. 9 and will begin the double-elimination tournament 1 p.m. May 26 against No. 8 Grand View (Iowa). The winner of that game faces top seed Mobile (Alabama), while the loser falls into the elimination bracket.
While the World Series is uncharted territory for the Lady Bulldogs, Brooks feels confident that coming from a strong AAC and a tough Opening Round has prepared them for the moment.
"But the competition is going to be another step up when we get out there, but with the confidence these girls got, we'll go in to it just like any other game and see what we can do,” Brooks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.