DAYTON – Tennessee Wesleyan kept its perfect start to the men's soccer season going with a shutout of its closest rival.
Montel McKenzie scored twice, Harry Baggaley netted another goal, and the Bulldogs won 3-0 Wednesday at Bryan College.
McKenzie struck first in the 19th minute, assisted by Nicholas Akoto. Baggaley put the Bulldogs (4-0) ahead 2-0 in the 35th minute, a lead it took to halftime. McKenzie then added his second and Wesleyan's third goal in the 68th minute.
Five yellow cards were issued Wednesday, with 30 fouls being called between the two rivals.
The Bulldogs dominated the shot count 30-6 overall and 11-0 on goal. Wesleyan also kicked 10 corners to Bryan's six.
Unforseen circumstances had canceled the women's game between TWU and Bryan scheduled for earlier Wednesday. That game's makeup date has not yet been determined.
Both Wesleyan soccer teams return home Saturday for Senior Day against Columbia International. The women's game kicks off at 1 p.m. and the men's game at 3:30.
