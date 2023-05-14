Tennessee Wesleyan baseball is traveling a bit farther than usual to begin the national tournament this year.
The Bulldogs were selected as the No. 1 seed in the Upland Bracket, which will take place at Taylor University’s Winterholter Field in Upland, Indiana, with the announcement Thursday of the field for the 2023 NAIA Baseball National Championship Tournament Opening Round.
TWU is currently 42-9 overall and was ranked No. 4 in the final NAIA Coaches’ Poll of the season. The Bulldogs have been ranked in the top five of the national poll the entire season, and that plus a regular-season Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) championship all but assured them of an at-large bid despite losing in the AAC tournament.
Wesleyan will be aiming for the program’s seventh overall Avista NAIA Baseball World Series appearance, and third in the last five years. TWU is out of state for the Opening Round this time after having played in the Kingsport Bracket the last few years.
This is the Bulldogs’ 14th straight time in the Opening Round, making them one of only two teams to qualify for every NAIA Opening Round, with LSU-Shreveport being the other.
The NAIA Baseball National Championship Open Round features 46 teams. The 14th annual event takes place May 15-18 at 10 host sites. Six of the sites will feature a five-team, double-elimination tournament; the final four brackets will sport only four squads in the double elimination format. The winner of each opening round site will advance to the World Series in Lewiston, Idaho, on May 26- June 2.
Joining the Bulldogs in the Upland Bracket is the No. 2 seed Taylor University (Indiana), No. 3 seed Cumberland University (Tennessee), No. 4 seed Point Park University (Pennsylvania) and No. 5 seed Fisher University (Massachusetts).
Play in the opening round began Monday, with TWU awaiting the winner between No. 4 seed Point Park and No. 5 seed Fisher University.
If the Bulldogs won Monday, they play again 2:30 p.m. Tuesday against the Taylor-Cumberland winner. If TWU lost Monday, it plays 6 p.m. Tuesday in an elimination game.
The losers’ bracket final takes place 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, with the winner advancing to the championship round against the team coming from the winners’ bracket. The first game of the title round starts 6 p.m. Wednesday.
If a second game of the championship round is needed, it will take place noon Thursday. The bracket champions advances to the World Series.
Tickets for the event are as follows: $25 for a tournament pass, $10 for adults for a day pass, and $5 for students (18 years of age and under) for a day pass. Children ages 6 and under will be free.
All games at the Upland bracket will have live stats and live stream for free on the host’s YouTube page.
