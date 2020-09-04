McMinn County’s volleyball team showed its never-give-up attitude in a four-set home loss to district opponent Ooltewah on Thursday.
The Lady Cherokees, already down one set, lost the second set badly and it looked as if the Lady Owls might earn a sweep. But McMinn fought back to win the third set and were competitive in the fourth set before the Lady Owls secured the final points of the final set and the match.
Ooltewah won 25-14, 25-7, 22-25 and 25-20.
While never happy with a loss, McMinn County Coach Taylor South was pleased with the way her team continued to fight despite the dire circumstances.
“I’m really proud of them and the way they never gave up,” South said. “They are a really scrappy bunch. They never give up and they always play hard.”
The loss drops McMinn to 3-3 overall and 0-3 in District 5-AAA. The Lady Cherokees will host Cleveland on Tuesday. The junior varsity squad plays at 5 p.m. and the varsity follows at approximately 6 p.m.
The match started off very competitively with Jada Mack, Jazmine Moses and Summer Trew earning points for the Lady Cherokees. Ooltewah had a slim 10-8 lead early, but the Lady Owls began pulling away and led 19-9.
A kill by Trew made it 19-10, but Ooltewah captured the first set 25-14.
The second set was one the Lady Cherokees would rather forget as Ooltewah jumped out to a 16-3 lead and never looked back, winning the set 25-7.
“The second set wasn’t pretty,” South agreed. “In that set we needed to pass better and work off of that.”
At that point, Ooltewah just needed one more set to earn the win, but McMinn wasn’t going to make it that easy for the visitors.
The two teams went back and fourth with Mack and Trew earning some early points for the Lady Cherokees. McMinn still trailed 7-5, but clawed its way back to an 11-11 tie on a block by Mack.
The match continued to go back and forth and was tied 16-16. Then Mack made three kills in the next four points to lead McMinn to a 20-18 advantage.
South said rallying in the third set was a team effort, but agreed that Mack, a team captain, played well.
“Jada played a really good game,” South said. “She keeps us fired up.”
Along with Mack and Trew, Itzy Ayala-Renteria, Karli Benton, Elena Kurwski, Lexi Cooley and others on the back line did a good job of keeping the ball in play and returning serves. A block by Mack put McMinn up 23-16 before Ooltewah made a rally of its own to cut the Lady Cherokees’ lead to 23-22.
Later, McMinn led 24-22 and Ooltewah couldn’t return a serve by Taylor Hancock, giving McMinn the 25-22 victory in the third set.
McMinn still needed to win the next two sets, however, and Ooltewah needed just one more win to close out the match.
Again, McMinn got off to a slow start and trailed 5-0 early and later 9-3 in the fourth set.
McMinn battled back and a kill by Trew cut that lead to 9-6. Ootlewah then surged ahead to go up 17-9 before McMinn cut it to 17-12 with Mack making a block and kill.
Up 21-15, Ooltwah looked to put the match away, but McMinn refused to yield easily as kills by Mack and Trew made it 21-17. But Ooltewah pushed ahead and ended up taking the fourth set 25-20 to earn the 4-1 victory.
