McCary Beaty had figured she was doing pretty well through the Class AA East Sectional Pentathlon, but did not know exactly how well until late in the day.
After it was done, the McMinn Central sophomore posted a total score of 2,697, which shattered the school pentathlon record of 2,436 points that was previously set by Melia Baker in 2019. Beaty finished first place out of 24 competitors in the sectional April 24 at Hardin Valley Academy in Knoxville, qualifying her for the TSSAA State Pentathlon for the second straight year.
"It was great. It was a lot of fun. We went into the day and we did better than we did last year as far as hurdles and everything else we were doing pretty consistent in," said Beaty in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. "So I was pretty high up in points but I didn't know how much I had because they wouldn't post them the entire day, so it was just kind of a guess for us."
Not only was Beaty's score good enough to win the sectional and set a new school record, but it also may have established her as one of the favorites to win the state pentathlon championship.
Beaty will be the top seed in the Class AA State Pentathlon, which will take place May 17 at Middle Tennessee State University. Beaty will arrive in Murfreesboro with the highest sectional score in the state field of 12. The second-seeded score is 2,659 from Martin Luther King junior Amya Joy, and the third-seeded score is more than 200 points lower.
"That's encouraging. It puts you at a higher standard, I guess, to do better, and i'm pretty excited," said Beaty about being the state top seed. "It's pretty awesome. So I guess I'm pretty nervous, I don't know, but it'll be a lot of fun."
Beaty ran up her points in the sectional pentathlon with first-place finishes in the long jump and shot put, jumping a distance in the former of 16 feet, 2 inches and throwing 31 feet, 1.25 inches in the latter. Beaty was also fourth in the 100m hurdles in 18.32 seconds. Her lowest event finish was 10th in the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 6 inches.
The Central sophomore had a better idea of where she stood heading into the final event, the 800-meter run, when they broke the pentathlon field into groups. Beaty found out she was second in points.
"And then we got to the 800 and they had to readjust with people and break us into groups, so by the time we got to the 800, I was in second place in points," Beaty said.
Beaty's second-place finish in the 800m in 2:27.70, a fraction of a second behind Signal Mountain's Marlee Burkley, was enough to catapult her to first place overall and the new Central record.
Before competing in the state pentathlon, Beaty and the Central track and field team will compete in the Class AA East Sectional Meet Saturday May 13, at the University of Tennessee’s Tom Black Track, seeking qualification for the TSSAA Spring Fling in individual events.
