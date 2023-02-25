DECATUR — The Meigs County Lady Tigers dismantled the Marion County Lady Warriors 64-25 Friday in the Region 2-2A opener at home.
"We came out ready to play," Lady Tigers head coach Derika Jenkins said. "Energy was there, the effort was there, and the main thing is we didn't turn the ball over."
Senior Talley Lawson matched the Lady Warriors by herself as she scored 25 points and dished out seven assists. Mattie Moore added 13 and Alexis Krantz chipped in with 10.
The Lady Tigers dominated from the tip as they rushed out to a 19-2 advantage in the first quarter. Easy drives to the basket and turning the Lady Warriors over extended their lead more as the Lady Tigers scored 23 in the second quarter. At the same time, they held their guests to just 10 points scored in the quarter.
With a 59-17 lead going into the second half, the Lady Tigers didn't let up. They held the Lady Warriors to five points scored in third, as they poured in 17 points themselves in the period. Lawson scored in 11 points in the third, helping to leave no doubt in the game.
"The same energy and same focus is needed for our next opponent," Jenkins stated.
The Lady Tigers will be back in action looking to extend their season as they take on the Polk County Wildkittens Monday in the region Region 2-2A semifinals at Loudon.
This will be the third time the Lady Tigers face off with the Wildkittens and Meigs will be looking to capture its third win. The Lady Tigers took the first matchup at home 46-41 and then slipped past Polk County 37-35 in Benton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.