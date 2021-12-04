Riceville won two basketball games Thursday at Etowah City School.
The Lady Wildcats eked a 31-30 win over the Lady Warriors. Ellie Whaley led Riceville's girls with 11 points, and Kyra Watson added 10 and Devanie Dawson 6. For Etowah City, Madi Deakin scored 17 points and Payton Dixon 7.
Riceville's boys cruised to a 68-17 victory, led by Henry Cook with 11 points, Jaxon Hope 9 points and Andrew Brown and Maddox Frazier 8 each. For ECS, Ben Webb scored 12 points, Luke Dalton 3 and Ryder Moses 2.
