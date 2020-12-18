LOUDON — Whatever the reason may have been Thursday, the McMinn Central boys played nothing like a basketball team that won its first five games to start the season.
It was a performance so uncharacteristic for the Chargers that coach Daniel Curtis felt he had to apologize for it afterwards.
Extended scoring droughts, especially one that ran nearly all of the third quarter and the first two minutes of the fourth, doomed Central to its first loss of the season, a 41-31 setback at District 5-AA foe Loudon.
“It’s a little different, we’re on Christmas break now and coming in at 3 o’clock and they probably woke up at 1 o’clock, and just a different routine and different schedule,” said Curtis, who experienced the first loss of his tenure as the Chargers’ head coach.
“But we just didn’t come to play. That was absolutely not our best effort. We are 10 times better than that. I apologize to the community that we played like that, and we are going to work hard and try to not make it happen again.”
The Chargers (5-1, 1-1 District 5-AA) led 19-17 at halftime, and Sam Masingale scored the second half’s first basket in the paint off a Caleb Foote assist.
But Central’s possessions the rest of the third quarter: six turnovers and nine straight missed field goals. That allowed Loudon (5-2, 3-0) to score six unanswered points in the rest of the period, enough to nudge ahead 23-21.
Two straight turnovers to begin the fourth quarter for the Chargers allowed the Redskins to stretch its lead by three more points, to 26-21, before Foote finally ended Central’s drought with 6:05 left in the game.
But just as Foote finally found the Chargers some points, Loudon’s Broady Harrison answered with a basket. Carter Henderson drove to the basket for a layup, only for the Redskins’ Jackson Williams to drain his fourth 3-pointer of the game and open up a 31-25 cushion.
Central’s next two possessions resulted in three straight missed shots and a turnover, although it had kept Loudon scoreless up until nearly a minute left. The Redskins missed front ends of three straight 1-and-1s, but the Chargers could not take advantage, even surrendering an offensive rebound on one of them.
A Sam Masingale basket off a Henderson assist with 1:21 left was as close as Central could get at 31-27. But Loudon free throw shooters finally found their touch at the line, making their final 10 from the stripe to seal the Chargers’ fate.
“We’ve been working hard, we’ve been busting our tails, I’m not going to lie,” Curtis said. “We have been. But tonight we just showed up, and I guess we thought we expected to win, and we didn’t.”
Central had trailed 11-10 after one quarter, with two Henderson threes keeping the Chargers in sight even with Williams knocking down his first two 3-pointers for Loudon in that quarter. The Chargers started the second quarter shooting 1-6 from the floor and committing three turnovers, falling behind 17-12 before freshman Gabe Masingale ended that period with seven unanswered points – a two, a three and two free throws – and lifted Central in front at the break.
Gabe Masingale led the Chargers with nine points off the bench, and Henderson added eight and Darius Carden and Sam Masingale six each. Williams scored a game-high 14 points for Loudon, and Donovan Blankenship added 12.
“That effort will not beat anybody, and if we don’t change some attitudes and change the way we look at things, then it’s going to snowball,” Curtis said. “But I’ve got good kids, and I’ve got a good group of young men, and we’ll bounce back from this. It’s a good learning experience for us. And we just didn’t play very well, and if you don’t play very well in this league, you’re going to get beat.”
Central will look to bounce back in the Sonic Shootout at White County High School in Sparta, a late addition to its schedule. The Chargers start the three-day tournament 6:30 p.m. CST today against Cumberland County, then continue 6:30 p.m. CST Saturday against tournament host White County. Central then concludes the tourney 1:30 p.m. CST Monday against Cookeville.
The Central girls did not play Thursday, due to COVID-19-related issues with the Loudon girls’ team. The Chargerettes don’t return to action until Monday, Dec. 28, in the Maryville Christmas Tournament.
