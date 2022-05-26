MURFREESBORO — Some familiar mistakes cropped up again as the Lady Tigers lost 5-2 to Forrest in the first round of the Class 2A State Softball Tournament.
Meigs County scored the first two runs in the game, but didn’t score again. The Lady Rockets put up the next five runs as Meigs’ defense faltered at times.
Meigs had the bases loaded with no outs, but a nice play by Forrest turned into a double play and the Lady Rockets got out of the inning.
Forrest later hit a two run home run to tie the game and took the lead.
“We score two runs in the first inning and didn’t score again, though we had our chances,” Meigs Coach Jeff Davis said. “We had a good inning and then didn’t score again. That’s the sixth time we’ve done that this year. Then they made some defensive plays and we didn’t. They have been here before and our bunch hasn’t, I’m sure there were some jitters.”
Despite the loss, Davis said the Lady Tigers proved they can compete with Forrest – who has won the last two state tournaments.
“We went toe-to-toe with the defending champions so we ought to feel good about that,” Davis said. “That should give us some confidence.”
The Lady Tigers played Lorretto at 11:30 a.m. (Central time) at field No. 2 at the McKnight Complex on Wednesday. The game took place after press time and coverage will be in the Saturday edition of The DPA.
Leadoff hitter Toryn Lawson was hit by a pitch and one out later Carlee McLemore singled. Lawson advanced to third.
Sierra Howard then grounded out, but that scored Lawson from third. Lainey Fitzgerald then made it 2-0 with a single that scored McLemore.
Then the offense ran into problems. The Lady Tigers had a runner on second with one out in the second inning, but didn’t score.
Meigs had the bases loaded in the third with no outs when Kennedy Majors drew a walk, McLemore singled and Howard was hit by a pitch.
Forrest changed pitchers and the new pitcher made one of the plays of the game as a ball hit back to the her turned into a double play at home and at first. The next batter grounded out to end the inning.
“She just made a nice play,” Davis said.
The Lady Tigers would regret not scoring when they had the chance as the Lady Rockets hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning to tie the game at 2-2.
Forrest added a run in the fifth to go up 3-2 and then went up 5-2 by adding a pair in the sixth.
Meigs went down in order in the seventh to end the game.
The Lady Tigers finished with four hits, had two batters hit by pitches and drew four walks. They stranded six runners.
McLemore led Meigs with two hits. Fitzgerald had one hit and an RBI and Howard also drove in a run.
Fitzgerald suffered the loss. She gave up five runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.