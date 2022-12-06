CHATTANOOGA – Both McMinn County basketball teams cruised to dominating wins Tuesday night at Ooltewah High School.
The Lady Cherokees raced out to a 15-5 first quarter lead on the way to a 56-36 win over the Lady Owls.
After the game, however, Lady Tribe head coach David Tucker confirmed that All-State point guard and leading scorer Peytyn Oliver and starting post Lexi Lawson both suffered season-ending ACL injuries in Friday's game against Walker Valley.
“We’re having to adjust. We've had two ACL injuries, so we're having kids step up, step up and play,” Tucker said.
Neveah Hjulberg scored 10 first-quarter points, all in the post off of post ups. The second quarter was more of the same, this time Aubrey Gonzalez got in on the fun, hitting three treys in the quarter.
McMinn (5-3, 2-0 District 5-4A) outscored the Lady Owls 11-7 in the second. The Lady Cherokees forced seven turnovers in the period, helping lead to Gonzalez’s open threes. McMinn went into the half with a 27-12 lead.
In the second half the Lady Cherokees leaned on their defense, forcing seven more turnovers in the third, as the Lady Owls made a little push to get back into the game. The Lady Owls scored 14 in the quarter to make things more interesting, but Gonzalez scored 10 more points in the third to match the Lady Owls. Included in that were two more three pointers.
The Lady Cherokees took a 17-point lead into the fourth quarter. McMinn used up a lot of time and played keep away mostly in the fourth, but they did force five more turnovers in that stretch and won the game going away 56-36. Gonzalez finished with 32 points, with six three pointers, and Hjulberg added 19 to lead the way for the Lady Cherokees.
"We’ve had a lot of people step up, we've had injury problems, but defense wins, defense still wins, and you saw that,” Tucker said.
CHEROKEES 90, OWLS 24: In the first quarter the Cherokees found themselves up 24 after a 31-7 run. Sticky defense and active hands forced the Owls into 10 first-quarter turnovers. The Cherokees (6-3, 2-0) turned defense into offense with layups and even a couple throw-down dunks by Hayden Smith, who had 12 points in the first quarter.
The second period was more intense on ball pressure and half court press defense. The Owls had a hard time getting the ball past half court in the first half. Davion Evans played the passing lanes in the first half, coming up with nine steals, and the Cherokees took a resounding 60-15 first half lead.
“We saw guys who were unselfish, we saw ball movement, we passed up good shots for great shots and our guys were playing for each other,” said McMinn boys' head coach Randy Casey. “Dave (Evans), he plays hard all the time, and defensively I thought he was very disruptive in the first half. I thought he was out in the passing lanes. I think we had 18 steals in the first half. He had nine of those. When he’s out there doing his thing, that makes us even better than what we normally are. When he plays well, we play well. He's the straw that stirs the drink for us.”
In the second half, Casey took his starters out and McMinn still outscored the Owls 18-5 in the third quarter. The Cherokees led 78-20 going into the fourth quarter. McMinn ran the clock out in the fourth, winning the game by 66 points.
“Our biggest opponent tonight was ourselves. We challenged our guys to be mentally and emotionally dialed in and they were early, and the outcome speaks for itself,” Casey said.
